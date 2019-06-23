Evans: Attack Mode placement saved Vergne

Mitch Evans believes that he would have won the Bern ePrix had the attack mode activation point been placed further off the racing line.

The Panasonic Jaguar Racing driver stalked the eventual winner Jean-Eric Vergne for the majority of the race, finishing a close second behind him.

But he says that it could have been even better had it required more time to be sacrificed to activate attack mode.

So far this season there have been several races where going through the activation points has cost drivers a significant amount of time, such as when it was placed on the outside of a corner.

But in Bern it was on the back straight and just off the racing line, meaning minimal time was lost, something that Evans believed ‘saved’ Vergne from being overtaken.

“It feels great to be back on the podium for Panasonic Jaguar Racing, but I definitely feel I had the pace today to take the top step,” Evans said.

“It was harder than I expected to overtake here. I was hoping I’d be able to move on Jean-Eric Vergne under Attack Mode, but that didn’t materialise, he was defending well.

“There was no time loss to activate Attack Mode, which I think saved him today.”

However the New Zealander said that with the late rain shower making conditions tricky late on, he was happy to take second and leave himself a slim chance at taking the title in New York.

“When the rain came down, it was really difficult, so I was happy to take P2.”

“There is a big points gap to Jean-Eric in the standings but anything is possible in New York and I will be fully focused on taking every opportunity.”

Evans is in third place in the driver’s standings, but he sits forty-three points behind leader Vergne with just fifty-eight points left up for grabs in the double-header in New York.