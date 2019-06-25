Frijns frustrated after being taken out in Bern

Robin Frijns has described his frustration at being taken out before the first corner in the Bern ePrix.

The Dutchman had made a decent start from ninth on the grid but violently was hit from behind by Jerome D’Ambrosio while braking for the first corner.

The contact spun Frijns’ Envision Virgin Racing car 180 degrees and into the wall, with the damage to his car meaning he wasn’t able to restart after the red flag that was thrown shortly afterwards.

The retirement means that he hasn’t scored any points since his win in Paris, and with him now sitting forty-nine points behind championship leader Jean-Eric Vergne, he admitted that he was now aiming for second place.

“It’s hard to put the race into words,” Frijns said. “To have your race cut short so soon through no fault of your own is incredibly frustrating.

“After my win in Paris, we’ve had a run of bad luck and in a championship as competitive as Formula E, you just can’t afford to not pick up points regularly.

“There’s still two races left though so we’ll keep fighting as we always do and see what happens in New York – after all there’s only 17 points separating second to sixth places in the drivers’ championship so all still to play for.”

Team-mate Sam Bird also lost out at the start in Bern as he got caught in the traffic jam caused by Pascal Wehrlein’s stricken Mahindra Racing car and picked up a puncture in the process.

Thankfully for him he was able to resume his sixth place starting position after the red flag, and he went on to finish in fourth following Andre Lotterer’s post-race penalty.

Speaking afterwards he sympathised with Frijn’s situation, saying “That was a crazy race. Firstly, I want to say I’m gutted for Robin as he would have been up there with me today had it not been for what happened at the start.

“As for my race, I picked up a puncture in the first lap incident but was able to get it sorted before the restart. Then it was a case of settling into the race and picking up places where we could.”

Bird himself is out of the title race, but expressed his relief with a strong result after only scoring two points in the previous five races.

He said, “It’s great to get some good points on the board again after a luckless spell and we now head to New York full of confidence and plenty of points up for grabs.”