HWA looking for five points finishes in a row

HWA Racelab have set their sights on another points finish at the Bern ePrix this weekend.

Having failed to score a single point in the first four races the German team have seen a complete turnaround in form, and have scored thirty-one points since the race in Rome.

This included a podium finish in Italy for Stoffel Vandoorne, who then managed to qualify in second in Berlin with team-mate Gary Paffett qualifying fourth.

While they fell back from those positions during the race, Paffett said that the team had now had a chance to analyse the data from that race and know what they need to do to improve.

“We have improved consistently over the course of the season and want to compete at a high level at the final two race weekends,” Paffett said.

“Our qualifying performance in Berlin showed where we are now. We now want to back that up in Bern. We had a lot of time to analyse that race and know what we have to do. We feel well prepared.”

Team-mate Vandoorne acknowledged their troubling race pace, but said that despite this they should be once again aiming to finish in the top ten.

He commented, “We are coming to the end of the season and have enjoyed some success with the team recently – we’ve finished in the points at four events in a row.

“That has to be our goal for Bern too. It will once again be all about putting together a flawless weekend. That will pay dividends in the end.

“Our qualifying pace has been our greatest strength of late. We are still struggling in the race, but we will attempt to improve in that area too.”

Despite their upturn in form HWA Racelab look unlikely to improve on their current ninth place in the team’s championship.

With three races to go they are thirty-six points behind Panasonic Jaguar Racing who have almost double their points tally.