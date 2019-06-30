BTCC

Jake Hill penalised. Stephen Jelley wins race three at Oulton Park

by Stuart Richards
Credit: btcc.net

In a stewards’ decision, Jake Hill has been penalised twenty seconds and has therefore lost his maiden Kwik Fit British Touring Car Championship victory. This hands Stephen Jelley and Team Parker Racing the race three win.

Jake Hill’s incident with Matt Neal at the first corner has seen polarising opinions over social media and unsurprisingly Matt was incredibly unhappy with Jake in Parc Ferme. Shots of the Honda veteran with a face of thunder chatting to Hill summed up the high emotions at the end of the race.

This decision gives Team Parker Racing their first BTCC victory and Stephen Jelley’s third career win. His first since 2009.

In a shift of the order, Tom Oliphant takes a best ever second place in the series and Sam Tordoff takes the final podium spot in third. With the penalty, Jake Hill drops to fourteenth.

