Jake Hill provisionally wins race three at Oulton Park

by Stuart Richards
Jake Hill BTCC 2019
Credit: btcc.net

In a breathtaking race three at Oulton Park, Jake Hill has provisionally won his maiden Kwik Fit British Touring Car Championship race.

We say provisionally because of an incident at the first corner where Matt Neal managed to work his way past the pole sitter Hill. Pushing the absolute limit to keep in touch with the Honda, Jake made contact with the rear of the Civic tipping Neal into a half spin. With smoke covering the circuit, carnage ensued and Jason Plato was unlucky to damage his sump and drop oil on the run to the hairpin.

Multiple drivers then ran wide due to the slick on track. With this danger seemingly covered and in the mind of the drivers for the remainder of the race, the oil will bite in a big way later on in the race. Now, it’s down to the stewards whether they decide to go for a penalty for Hill or not.

Rory Butcher looked like a shoe-in for second place and possibly victory as he closed a five second gap to the leader. However, with a handful of laps remaining the Honda driver decided to explore the outside of the hairpin and with the oil still on track. He ran wide handing the remaining podium places to Stephen Jelley and Tom Oliphant.

Both Stephen and Tom enjoy their second podium finishes of the 2019 season.

Sam Tordoff finished fourth following a race long battle with Oliphant but the BMW man pulled off a fantastic move out of Deer Leap. Andrew Jordan finished fifth and Rory Butcher recovered to finish sixth.

Josh Cook took seventh ahead of Ashley Sutton and Colin Turkington, the three drivers enjoying a race long battle with Sutton pulling off a superb move on the reigning champion at Cascades.

Aiden Moffat rounded out the top ten and Carl Boardley rounded out the points positions.

All eyes are now on the stewards office as they decide the fate of Jake Hill. This could mean that Stephen Jelley could potentially score his first BTCC victory since 2009.

PositionDriverCarTime
1stJake HillAudi S3 Saloon22:09.105
2ndStephen JelleyBMW 125i M Sport+0.951
3rdTom OliphantBMW 330i M Sport+2.065
4thSam TordoffHonda Civic Type R+3.660
5thAndrew JordanBMW 330i M Sport+3.945
6thRory ButcherHonda Civic Type R+5.461
7thJosh CookHonda Civic Type R+6.924
8thAshley SuttonSubaru Levorg GT+7.222
9thColin TurkingtonBMW 330i M Sport+7.367
10thAiden MoffatMercedes Benz A-Class+12.274
11thAdam MorganMercedes Benz A-Class+13.670
12thMatt NealHonda Civic Type R+17.487
13thTom ChiltonFord Focus RS+17.721
14thOllie JacksonFord Focus RS+19.282
15thCarl BoardleyVolkswagen CC+23.209
16thDaniel RowbottomMercedes Benz A-Class+23.942
17thDan CammishHonda Civic Type R+24.594
18thMark BlundellAudi S3 Saloon+27.085
19thNicolas HamiltonFord Focus RS+28.871
20thSenna ProctorSubaru Levorg GT+29.344
21stSam OsborneMG6 GT+35.493
22ndMichael CreesVolkswagen CC+38.699
23rdRob CollardVauxhall Astra+38.805
24thMatt SimpsonHonda Civic Type R+1 Lap
25thBobby ThompsonVolkswagen CC+2 Laps
26thTom IngramToyota Corolla GT+8 Laps
27thChris SmileyHonda Civic Type R+8 Laps
28thJason PlatoVauxhall Astra+13 Laps
29thJack GoffVolkswagen CCDNS
30thRob SmithMG6 GTDNS

A BTCC fan turned writer with two degrees in Journalism and Media from Nottingham Trent University. Outside of motorsport, Stuart is an admirer of the London Underground and is often found listening to music. Covers the British Touring Car Championship and Renault UK Clio Cup.

