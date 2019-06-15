London confirmed as season finale for 2019-20 season

The London ePrix will return in the 2019-20 season of Formula E, with it acting as a double-headed season finale.

The race has been absent from Formula E since it was forced to leave its previous venue at Battersea Park, and despite series organisers pushing for an alternative venue none was originally found.

But with a new layout being approved along the waterfront of the Royal Victoria Dock, London will return to its original position as the final two rounds of the Formula E season in July 2020.

Seoul has also been announced as a new venue for season six of the series, coming between the established rounds in Paris and Berlin.

After successive races in Zurich and Bern there is no race in Switzerland next season, and the race in Marrakesh is not included in the provisional calendar.

There are however two blank slots that are still to be confirmed, and the Moroccan race could fit into the first of these in mid-December.

The second slot that is currently blank is a race that is listed as being in China, so would most likely be another race in Sanya, although negotiations are still ongoing.

Speaking about the new calendar, Alberto Longo, Co-Founder & Deputy CEO of Formula E, said, “Next season promises to be the most exciting and eagerly-anticipated in the short history of the ABB FIA Formula E Championship.

“More races and new faces, with the incredible new additions of Seoul and London, as well as the inclusion of Mercedes-Benz and Porsche.

“Looking at the list of cities and capitals backing Formula E and the electric movement, it’s the longest and most comprehensive calendar to date.

“Alongside the tweaks made to the sporting regulations, the racing has the potential to be even more intense and unpredictable than ever.”

Ad Diriyah**, Saudi Arabia, 22 November 2019 Ad Diriyah, Saudi Arabia, 23 November 2019 TBC, TBC, 14 December 2019 Santiago*, Chile, 18 January 2020 Mexico City*, Mexico, 15 February 2020 Hong Kong*, China, 1 March 2020 TBC, China, 21 March 2020 Rome, Italy, 4 April 2020 Paris, France, 18 April 2020 Seoul*, South Korea, 3 May 2020 Berlin, Germany, 30 May 2020 New York City, USA, 20 June 2020 London*, UK, 25 July 2020 London*, UK, 26 July 2020