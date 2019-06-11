Matt Neal – Croft is a circuit that favours the rear-wheel-drive cars, but I’ll be giving it my all

Matt Neal currently sits first in the Drivers’ standings going into the next round of British Touring Car Championship action which takes place at Croft this weekend with the Manufacturers and Teams’ honours currently going to the Honda Yuasa Racing squad.

Neal has spoke ahead of the next round at the North Yorkshire circuit and he said that he will be giving it his all to stay at the top of both of the team standings as well as increasing his position in the drivers’ standings.

“Thruxton was a great points haul for the whole team and I just missed out on a podium in race 3. But we get two bites of the cherry this year with Thruxton so I’ll look to change that next time out!'”

“I just missed out on a podium at Croft last year as well, it is a circuit that favours the rear-wheel-drive cars, but I’ll be giving it my all to keep us at the head of the Manufacturers’ and Teams’ championships and to move myself up the Drivers’ standings.”

He added that after the break they have had he can’t wait to get back out there on a circuit he described as not for the faint hearted.

“I enjoy the circuit, it certainly isn’t for the faint hearted and I’ve had a few high-speed dices through the Jim Clark Esses in previous years! After the four-week break I can’t wait to get back out racing again.”