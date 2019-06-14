Ollie Jackson – We’re going into Croft a lot stronger as a whole team

Ollie Jackson will be aiming for a better weekend to put early troubles behind him as the British Touring Car Championship returns this weekend at Croft and the Reigate ace believes Team Shredded Wheat with Gallagher go into the meeting a lot stronger.

Jackson said that this is due to changes that have been made to the car; which he believes could see their Saturday Qualifying become more fruitful.

A big topic of discussion has been the resurfacing of the Yorkshire circuit and he believes it will make proceedings more interesting. He also hopes past form and the circuit being one of his favourites will lead to a good points haul.

“We’re definitely ready to put Thruxton behind us. One thing it did do was made us have a look at exactly the direction we were heading in. We’re going into Croft a lot stronger as a whole team.

“The changes we have made will give us a much better chance of finding we need on Saturday to get a strong qualifying result.

“I think the resurfacing at Croft will make things interesting this weekend. The Focus was strong there last year and it’s always been one of my best circuits so hopefully the combination will be good.”