Paffett disappointed with himself after mistake in Bern

Gary Paffett has said he was disappointed in himself after a mistake led to him finishing last of the finishers in the Bern ePrix.

Both Paffett and his HWA Racelab team-mate Stoffel Vandoorne had started well down the order in fifteenth and sixteenth place respectively, but things got worse during the race for the Brit after he brushed the wall.

It caused a puncture, forcing Paffett to pit for new tyres which dropped him well behind the rest of the pack and he was unable to make up the gap.

It was the latest in a string of disappointing results for the former DTM champion who only has two eighth place finishes to his name and sits twenty-two point behind Vandoorne in the driver’s championship.

“That was a very tough race,” Paffett said afterwards. “The position was not bad after the re-start, but it is relatively difficult to overtake here.

“I tried to stay in touch, but picked up a puncture on the wall and had to come into the pits. I am disappointed with my mistake. We wanted to score points today, but unfortunately that was not to be.”

Vandoorne also missed out on points in Bern, but thought that they were there for the taking after he narrowly missed out in eleventh.

The Belgian said, “So close to the points. That is a real shame. I fought hard and pulled off a few good overtaking manoeuvres.

“I felt the pace was better than in qualifying, which is positive. However, it is disappointing not to have come away with some points today. They were there to be had.”

HWA are currently in ninth in the team’s standings going into the last two races in New York, sitting sixteen points ahead of GEOX Dragon but well behind Venturi Formula E in eighth.