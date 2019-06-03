Formula E

Porsche continue Formula E development ahead of season 6 debut

by Vince Pettit
written by Vince Pettit
Porsche Formula E car
Credit: Porsche

Porsche continue to make progress ahead of their entry in to the 2019/2020 ABB FIA Formula E world championship.

Since announcing their participation in April 2018, the manufacturer has been busy testing their car at the Porsche test track in Weissach, Germany, and at the Spanish Circuit Calafat, where they recently completed over 1,000 kilometers of running.

“When the Porsche Board of Management made the decision to enter Formula E in 2019/2020, we started to chart our course.” said Vice President Porsche Motorsport, Fritz Enzinger.

“When I look back over recent months, I am very proud of what we have achieved within the team.”

While the team have yet to announce their second driver for the 2019/20 season, they have been busy with Neel Jani, who was confirmed as their lead driver in December.

“We have successfully completed the first steps: the first test phase for the Porsche powertrain on the test bench, the announcement of Neel Jani as the first driver, the construction of the Porsche Formula E car, rolling this out on the test track in Weissach and completing more than 1,000 kilometres of testing at Circuit Calafat in Spain.

“We still have plenty to do before the works entry in Formula E. We are confident that we are on the right track.” added Enzinger.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterGoogle +PinterestLinkedinRedditWhatsapp
Vince Pettit

Founder and Editor-In-Chief of The Checkered Flag who grew up visiting race circuits around the UK also a freelance motorsport PR officer. Outside of motor sport a lover of music, photography, NBA and NFL.

Related articles

Porsche’s GT Manufacturers’ Title “Continuation of Successful Years”

Jani to leave WEC to focus on Formula...

Climbing the Porsche Pyramid – Part 2 –...

Porsche complete first test run of 2019/20 Formula...

Lotterer Replaced by Beche for 1,000 Miles of...

Seidl was set to take Porsche Motorsport lead...

Neel Jani set for switch to Porsche Formula...

Neel Jani: “We were Basically on Survival Mode”

Toyota Claim Fourth One-Two of the Super Season...

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More