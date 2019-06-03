Porsche continue Formula E development ahead of season 6 debut

Porsche continue to make progress ahead of their entry in to the 2019/2020 ABB FIA Formula E world championship.

Since announcing their participation in April 2018, the manufacturer has been busy testing their car at the Porsche test track in Weissach, Germany, and at the Spanish Circuit Calafat, where they recently completed over 1,000 kilometers of running.

“When the Porsche Board of Management made the decision to enter Formula E in 2019/2020, we started to chart our course.” said Vice President Porsche Motorsport, Fritz Enzinger.

“When I look back over recent months, I am very proud of what we have achieved within the team.”

While the team have yet to announce their second driver for the 2019/20 season, they have been busy with Neel Jani, who was confirmed as their lead driver in December.

“We have successfully completed the first steps: the first test phase for the Porsche powertrain on the test bench, the announcement of Neel Jani as the first driver, the construction of the Porsche Formula E car, rolling this out on the test track in Weissach and completing more than 1,000 kilometres of testing at Circuit Calafat in Spain.

“We still have plenty to do before the works entry in Formula E. We are confident that we are on the right track.” added Enzinger.