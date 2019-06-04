Racing Point’s Szafnauer optimistic for good weekend in Canada

Racing Point F1 Team principal Otmar Szafnauer says that his team has the potential for a good result in Sunday’s Canadian Grand Prix.

After the first six races of the 2019 Formula 1 season, Racing Point sits in fifth place in the Constructors’ Championship – 13 points behind the fourth-placed McLaren F1 Team.

However, the team has failed to score in its last two outings in Spain and Monaco and Szafnauer hopes that the strengths of the RP19 can bring a return to form for Sergio Pérez and Lance Stroll.

“As a circuit it’s a very different challenge compared to the last two races,” said Szafnauer.

“You need good top speed, stability under braking and a car that can attack the kerbs.

“I think we can be competitive there considering the strengths of our car and the priority is to pick up points to maintain our position in the championship.”

Making use of the financial security bestowed on the team by Lawrence Stroll‘s consortium takeover last summer, Racing Point has teased the potential of a major upgrade to the current car before the summer break.

Plans to expand the team’s Silverstone factory are also in the works, in a bid to help the team reach “the next level”.

The race at the Circuit de Gilles Villeneuve is also the home event for the younger Stroll, and was the venue of his first F1 points finish in ’17 with Williams Racing; a result that started a run of three successive scores, including a maiden podium in Azerbaijan.

“Canada is an important weekend for everybody in the team,” Szafnauer added.

“It’s a home race for Lance so it’s going to be busy on and off the track.

“It’s always a fun week because the Canadian fans are some of the best in the world. The grandstands are full and the city gives us a really warm welcome every year.”