Tom Oliphant on Croft: A frustrating weekend

written by Samuel Gill
Credit: Jakob Ebrey Photography

Tom Oliphant described his weekend at Croft as ‘frustrating’ as the British Touring Car Championship returned after a break and he believes it started at qualifying.

The Team BMW driver said that even though they finished fifth in reality they should have been on the front row so it all began there.

He held on to fifth place stuck behind team mate Colin Turkington for the whole race while also having the likes of Dan Cammish right behind him. A spin though dropped him to the back of the pack in Race Two which he believes gave away any hopes of a good result.

Despite that though he looked ahead to Oulton Park and said that he is looking forward to seeing what he can achieve and he leaves Croft wanting more silverware in the further race meetings.

“It has been a frustrating weekend and it has stemmed from qualifying because even though we secured fifth, we should have been on the front row. Race one was good and we had great pace, but it wasn’t worth risking anything by making a silly move and jeopardising a solid team result.

“Race two was tough as after serving contact with Chilton I was then forced onto the wet grass and sent spinning. That effectively ended any hope of getting a good result in races two and three.

“Oulton Park should be better and I’m looking forward to seeing what I can achieve at what is my home event. I’ll go into it with high hopes and fully focused on adding more silverware.”

Samuel Gill

Aspiring journalist currently studying a Journalism degree at De Montfort University in Leicester, passionate about Motorsport from a young age, also writes predominately about Darts and Basketball for other publications. Covers British Touring Car Championship.

