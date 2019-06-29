Tordoff and Cammish head BTCC practice sessions at Oulton Park

Practice at Oulton Park for the 2019 Kwik Fit British Touring Car Championship has seen a Honda top both sessions with Sam Tordoff and Dan Cammish.

Practice One

Tordoff headed Cammish by eight hundreths of a second in the first session in incredibly warm temperatures. Andrew Jordan who is aiming to add to his five 2019 wins took third showing that both front-wheel drive and rear-wheel drive are on equal par.

Jason Plato still building on his maiden 2019 podium finish last time out, ended the session a strong fourth ahead of Tom Ingram and Matt Neal in fifth and sixth respectively.

Chris Smiley took seventh ahead of Ashley Sutton in eighth and Tordoff’s teammate Rory Butcher in ninth. Stephen Jelley took tenth just ahead of reigning champion Colin Turkington.

Outside of the top ten, last year’s pole-sitter Matt Simpson ended the first session in thirteenth ahead of Josh Cook. Jack Goff took nineteenth whilst Rob Collard, who won here last year, ended the session in twenty-fourth.

Practice Two

It was a good session for Halfords Yuasa Racing as Dan Cammish headed a one-two between himself and Matt Neal.

The sessions of Andrew Jordan and Matt Simpson came to an early end after the BMW man ran wide at Old Hall Corner. Returning back to the circuit, contact with the unfortunate Simpson made sure that they took no further part in the session.

Jake Hill impressed massively in third ahead of Plato and Tom Oliphant who is out aiming for a strong result at his home circuit.

Dropping from the fastest time in the first session to sixth as Tordoff ahead of Aiden Moffat in seventh and Colin Turkington in eighth.

The top ten was rounded out my Adam Morgan and Tom Ingram.

Outside of the top ten, Ollie Jackson looks strong in eleventh, Rob Collard improved to fourteenth and championship contenders Ash Sutton and Josh Cook finished fifteenth and sixteenth respectively.