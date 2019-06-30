Turkington takes 50th BTCC career victory in race two

Colin Turkington has taken his fiftieth career Kwik Fit British Touring Car Championship victory following another lights to flag victory from pole position in race two at Oulton Park.

With two safety car interventions, Colin headed Andrew Jordan over the line by just over a second. Dan Cammish doubles up his podium tally from this weekend with third.

Drama on the first lap when Rob Collard and Ashley Sutton came into contact and the Subaru man spun and dropped down the field. But that wasn’t all when Josh Cook bumped the rear of Jack Goff, and with no chance to stop on the grass heading to the hairpin. Goff collided with Chris Smiley and they were both retirements on the spot.

It wasn’t a good race for the Excelr8 Motorsport MG’s with Sam Osborne and Rob Smith both enduring heavy impacts with the barriers. Rob’s accident on the last lap on the run to Deer Leap with Michael Crees was a scary airborne accident that thankfully the MG man walked away from.

Tom Oliphant enjoyed a fantastic start to take fourth ahead of Sam Tordoff. Stephen Jelley finished sixth following a fantastic race through the field.

Seventh went the way of Rory Butcher ahead of Tom Ingram who had bodywork trailing from his Toyota Corolla for most of the race. Jason Plato took ninth ahead of Josh Cook in tenth.

Despite starting at the back of the field, Matt Neal finished eleventh which also puts him in the pot for the reverse grid draw. Jake Hill also joins him in the pot following a twelfth place finish.

Ollie Jackson was running well until he dropped down the order and finished thirteenth and Daniel Rowbottom scored his first points of the season with fifteenth.