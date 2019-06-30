BTCC

Turkington takes 50th BTCC career victory in race two

by Stuart Richards
Colin Turkington BTCC 2019
Colin Turkington has taken his fiftieth career Kwik Fit British Touring Car Championship victory following another lights to flag victory from pole position in race two at Oulton Park.

With two safety car interventions, Colin headed Andrew Jordan over the line by just over a second. Dan Cammish doubles up his podium tally from this weekend with third.

Drama on the first lap when Rob Collard and Ashley Sutton came into contact and the Subaru man spun and dropped down the field. But that wasn’t all when Josh Cook bumped the rear of Jack Goff, and with no chance to stop on the grass heading to the hairpin. Goff collided with Chris Smiley and they were both retirements on the spot.

It wasn’t a good race for the Excelr8 Motorsport MG’s with Sam Osborne and Rob Smith both enduring heavy impacts with the barriers. Rob’s accident on the last lap on the run to Deer Leap with Michael Crees was a scary airborne accident that thankfully the MG man walked away from.

Tom Oliphant enjoyed a fantastic start to take fourth ahead of Sam Tordoff. Stephen Jelley finished sixth following a fantastic race through the field.

Seventh went the way of Rory Butcher ahead of Tom Ingram who had bodywork trailing from his Toyota Corolla for most of the race. Jason Plato took ninth ahead of Josh Cook in tenth.

Despite starting at the back of the field, Matt Neal finished eleventh which also puts him in the pot for the reverse grid draw. Jake Hill also joins him in the pot following a twelfth place finish.

Ollie Jackson was running well until he dropped down the order and finished thirteenth and Daniel Rowbottom scored his first points of the season with fifteenth.

PositionDriverCarTime
1stColin TurkingtonBMW 330i M Sport30:27.871
2ndAndrew JordanBMW 330i M Sport+1.229
3rdDan CammishHonda Civic Type R+1.859
4thTom OliphantBMW 330i M Sport+2.460
5thSam TordoffHonda Civic Type R+3.662
6thStephen JelleyBMW 125i M Sport+3.802
7thRory ButcherHonda Civic Type R+5.785
8thTom IngramToyota Corolla GT+6.306
9thJason PlatoVauxhall Astra+6.756
10thJosh CookHonda Civic Type R+7.627
11thMatt NealHonda Civic Type R+7.780
12thJake HillAudi S3 Saloon+8.046
13thOllie JacksonFord Focus RS+9.487
14thAiden MoffatMercedes Benz A-Class+9.724
15thDaniel RowbottomMercedes Benz A-Class+9.953
16thAshley SuttonSubaru Levorg GT+10.190
17thCarl BoardleyVolkswagen CC+11.032
18thSenna ProctorSubaru Levorg GT+11.177
19thAdam MorganMercedes Benz A-Class+12.337
20thMatt SimpsonHonda Civic Type R+13.083
21stBobby ThompsonVolkswagen CC+14.092
22ndRob CollardVauxhall Astra+14.748
23rdMark BlundellAudi S3 Saloon+17.216
24thMichael CreesVolkswagen CC+17.908
25thNicolas HamiltonFord Focus RS+40.385
26thRob SmithMG6 GT+1 Lap
27thSam OsborneMG6 GT+7 Laps
28thTom ChiltonFord Focus RS+12 Laps
29thJack GoffVolkswagen CCDNF
30thChris SmileyHonda Civic Type RDNF

A BTCC fan turned writer with two degrees in Journalism and Media from Nottingham Trent University.

