Audi confirm Abt for 2019-20

Daniel Abt has been confirmed at Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler for the 2019-20 season after the team extended his contract.

With Lucas di Grassi already confirmed, the team had yet to announce who would be alongside him, but they have decided to continue with the same driver pairing they have used since the inaugural season of the series.

It means that they will be the only driver pairing to have remained together since 2014, with Abt and di Grassi having achieved forty podiums and 1,027 points in that time.

Abt’s position at the team had been in doubt going into the 2017-18 season when Audi took a controlling interest in the team from his father.

Previously to that the young German had been unable to keep up with di Grassi in terms of points scoring, but since then he has been far closer in terms of pace and has registered his first victory in the series.

He is also technically still in the running for the driver’s title this weekend, but as he is fifty-five points behind with only fifty-eight points on offer his chances are slim.

Speaking about his extension, Abt said, “We still have big aims for New York, so tackling the last two races and subsequent pre-season preparations with this confirmation and positive thoughts is even sweeter.

“I’ve never felt as comfortable in a team and a series as I have with Audi in Formula E. I’m proud of the trust that’s being placed in me and will do everything to express my thanks with performance.”

Head of Audi Motorsport Dieter Gass said that the move to retain Abt would send a message to the new teams coming in next season that Audi would be totally prepared as they wouldn’t have to bed-in a new driver.

“With eight title candidates before the final weekend, we’re currently seeing the most exciting Formula E season to date and expect the competition to become even fiercer with Mercedes’ and Porsche’s entries next season,” Gass said.

“By confirming our two drivers early on, we also want to send a clear message to our competitors: we will be optimally prepared and are happy to take on the challenge.

“Besides meticulous development and testing of the new car, this also includes our clear commitment to our two drivers.”