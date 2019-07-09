Formula E

Buemi looking forward to chasing wins in New York

by Scott Douglas
Credit: Formula E

Sebastien Buemi says he’s looking forward to going for victories in New York without having to worry about a championship battle.

The season three champion goes into the double-header in New York in seventh place in the championship and out of contention for winning the driver’s title.

The Swiss driver indicated that this could be an advantage for him however, as rather than worrying about his championship position he can instead focus on getting the first victory for Nissan e.dams in Formula E.

And with the car having shown more pace over the past few races, Buemi was confident he could continue his form into the season finale.

“We’ve made great progress throughout the season, and I’ve scored podiums in the past two races,” he said.

“Qualifying is always critical, but at the New York circuit, there are some good passing opportunities as well. We’ve managed to put a car into Super Pole in every round this year, and it would be great to continue that through the final weekend.

“The championship will be on the line for a number of drivers, but we won’t have to worry about a points battle. Chasing race wins will be our plan.”  

Team-mate Oliver Rowland was also hoping to end the season with a strong result, though he said that having stood on the podium twice this season he was happy with his results.

“When I look back at the season, I’m very pleased,” Rowland said. “Our results have certainly exceeded my expectations.

“Once you’ve been on the pole and stood on the podium, you want to do it again and again. That’s my target – to finish the season in New York with a strong result to wrap up my first year in Formula E.”

