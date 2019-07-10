Di Grassi relishing being the ‘hunter’ in title race

Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler have said that they have nothing to lose going into the final two races of the season.

The German manufacturer sits in second in the team’s championship, with Lucas di Grassi placed second in the driver’s standings as well.

However in both championships they sit well behind leaders DS Techeetah and Jean-Eric Vergne, but Audi’s driver and Team Principal were bullish ahead of this weekend’s double-headed New York ePrix.

Di Grassi said that having won the season three championship when coming from behind, he was relishing the chance to once again be chasing down the leader.

He said, “As long as we have a chance in absolute terms, we’re going to give it our all. In the past, we proved more than once that the role of the hunter suits us well.”

And team boss Allan McNish said that despite the odds being against them, the team would be up for the fight, highlighting their improbable victory when coming from behind in last year’s championship where they scored seventy-eight out of a possible ninety-four points in New York.

“We started the season with the goal of winning races and fighting for all titles up until the end – and we have managed to do that,” McNish said.

“Looking at the standings, we’re obviously facing a difficult task. But Daniel, Lucas and the whole team showed what’s possible with an incredible team performance last year. We have nothing to lose, but a lot to gain.”