Formula 1

Early Q3 run ensures British GP pole for Bottas

by James Eagles
written by James Eagles
Valtteri Bottas & Lewis Hamilton - Formula 1 - 2019 British GP
Credit: LAT/Mercedes AMG Motorsport

Mercedes AMG Motorsport‘s Valtteri Bottas will start Sunday’s Formula 1 British Grand Prix from pole position ahead of team-mate Lewis Hamilton.

Bottas’s time of 1:25.093, set on his first lap in Qualifying 3 as track conditions changed between runs, prevented Hamilton from taking a fifth consecutive British GP pole by 0.006 seconds and set a new Silverstone track record.

Charles Leclerc convincingly headed the standings in Free Practice 3 for Scuderia Ferrari on Saturday morning, but had to settle for third on the grid – albeit just 0.079s shy of Bottas.

Leclerc had also set the fastest time in Qualifying 2 ahead of Bottas, after Hamilton took the spoils in the first session, but could not eclipse the Finn’s time in final sector.

Hamilton and Bottas were the first cars out on track in the top 10 shootout, coming out around a minute before Leclerc and team-mate Sebastian Vettel appeared from the garage.

A mistake at Brooklands from Hamilton left him off-line for Luffield corner and handed a 0.25s advantage to Bottas, as the Ferraris were left a disappointing fourth and sixth – each behind an Aston Martin Red Bull Racing car.

Track temperatures fell below 30C in overcast conditions, a real contrast to the 40C recorded on a bright Friday, and halted clear progress for many drivers on their final laps.

Leclerc and Hamilton made significant improvements, Hamilton’s down to a tidier run through Brooklands and Luffield, but could not dislodge Bottas, who couldn’t improve his time despite a purple final sector.

Max Verstappen and Pierre Gasly will start ahead of Vettel in the second Ferrari, Gasly staying in touch with Verstappen after a solid start to his British GP weekend.

2018 British GP winner Vettel struggled throughout the hour, never managing to get within 0.3s of the ultimate pace and ending the session 0.694s slower than Bottas.

Daniel Ricciardo managed seventh for the Renault F1 Team to aid recovery from a damaging Austrian Grand Prix weekend two weeks’ ago, ahead of British McLaren F1 Team rookie Lando Norris and the impressive Alexander Albon for Scuderia Toro Rosso.

Norris and Albon’s second run on used soft tyres helped demote the other Renault of Nico Hülkenberg to the final spot in the top 10.

Pos.No.DriverNat.TeamTimeGap
177Valtteri BottasFINMercedes AMG Petronas Motorsport1:25.093-
244Lewis HamiltonGBRMercedes AMG Petronas Motorsport1:25.099+0.006
316Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari1:25.172+0.079
433Max VerstappenNEDAston Martin Red Bull Racing1:25.276+0.183
510Pierre GaslyFRAAston Martin Red Bull Racing1:25.590+0.497
65Sebastian VettelGERScuderia Ferrari1:25.787+0.694
73Daniel RicciardoAUSRenault F1 Team1:26.182+1.089
84Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team1:26.224+1.131
923Alexander AlbonTHARed Bull Toro Rosso Honda1:26.345+1.252
1027Nico HülkenbergGERRenault F1 Team1:26.386+1.293
1199Antonio GiovinazziITAAlfa Romeo Racing1:26.519
127Kimi RäikkönenFINAlfa Romeo Racing1:26.546
1355Carlos Sainz Jr.ESPMcLaren F1 Team1:26.578
148Romain GrosjeanFRARich Energy Haas F1 Team1:26.757
1511Sergio PérezMEXSportPesa Racing Point F1 Team1:26.928
1620Kevin MagnussenDENRich Energy Haas F1 Team1:26.662
1726Daniil KvyatRUSRed Bull Toro Rosso Honda1:26.721
1818Lance StrollCANSportPesa Racing Point F1 Team1:26.762
1963George RussellGBRROKiT Williams Racing1:27.789
2088Robert KubicaPOLROKiT Williams Racing1:28.257
0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedinRedditWhatsapp

Formula 1, WEC and DTM writer and deputy editor for The Checkered Flag. Autosport Academy member and freelance voice over artist.

Related articles

2019 British Grand Prix – Friday Press Conference

British GP: Leclerc fastest in final practice as...

McLaren has a strong day around Silverstone despite...

Silverstone’s climatic conditions “has larger impact on us”...

SportPesa To Raise Money With Racing Point For...

“Mixed Sessions” For Haas Amid Sponsor Confusion

Red Bull optimistic despite mixed opening day at...

Isola: Friday running key for F1 teams on...

Vettel, Leclerc cautious about Ferrari F1 British GP...

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More