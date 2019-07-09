Envision Virgin Racing aiming to end season on a high

Envision Virgin Racing head to the 2019 New York City ePrix on 13-14 July hoping to end what has been a competitive season on a high. The independent outfit has enjoyed its strongest ever campaign, claiming two victories and three other podiums in the 2018-19 ABB FIA Formula E Championship.

The team now head to Red Hook in Brooklyn in New York City third in the championship standings on 150 points, and will be looking to consolidate their current position.

One man who knows what it takes to master this tricky street course is Envision Virgin Racing driver Sam Bird, who speaking ahead of the event said:

“The season finale is understandably a big occasion with a lot at stake, so we’ve worked really hard with the engineering team to ensure we’re fully prepared.

“We’ve put a lot of laps in at the simulator too and, compared to last season, the circuit is virtually the same aside from the odd tweak here and there.

“I’ve obviously got an impressive record at this track so hopefully we can get two good results and score as many points for the team as possible. Of course, it would be nice to replicate what we did in 2017 but we’ll just have to see!”

His team-mate Robin Frijns meanwhile will take to the streets of the revised Brooklyn Street Circuit for the first time as the Dutch driver did not compete around this venue twelve months ago.

But heading to the big apple sixth in the championship classification, the effervescent Dutchman said, “High ambient and track temperatures could make things even more interesting for us drivers so it’s going to be a challenging event for sure.

“Every race this season has shown how close everything is between teams and drivers so we know every little detail will count. I’m really looking forward to this weekend, especially after the disappointment of the race in Bern last time out.

“All the prep has been completed and we know what needs to be done, so we just want to get out there and give it all we’ve got and cap off a great first season with the team.”