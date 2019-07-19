Frijns leads Rast as Audi assert dominance

Robin Frijns has ended Friday’s DTM running on top of the timesheets in Assen with a lap time of 1:26.227 , ahead of championship leader René Rast. Meanwhile, Audi powered cars locked out the top five on a disappointing day for manufactures BMW and Aston Martin respectively.

Behind the leading duo, Nico Mueller continued his strong form from the day’s opening session with a strong lap to leave him third, supporting Frijns’ efforts for Audi Sport Team Abt Sportsline. Moreover, this morning’s pacesetter Loïc Duval kept good pace with a strong effort to place fourth. He was supported by his Audi Sport Team Phoenix teammate – Mike Rockenfeller – who rounded out a top five monopolised by the Audi cars.

Timo Glock was the lead of the BMW cars and a best of the non-Audi’s in sixth. He was followed in close proimity by Marco Wittman of the sister BMW RMG Team car. As both managed to take their BMW M4 Turbo’s around Assen in just under eighty-seven seconds.

Joel Eriksson took a strong step from this morning’s session to place eighth, just ahead of teammate Sheldon Van Der Linde who was ninth in a much more promising session for BMW Team RBM. Jonathan Aberdein rounded out the top ten for Audi Sport Team WRT.

Daniel Juncadella was eleventh in the lead Aston Martin. As the Spaniard continued to show himself as the best of the Aston Martin quartet on Dutch soil once more. Pietro Fittipaldi was twelfth, as he kept close to teammate Aberdein in Assen. The Brazilian ending the session only two tenths away from the South African.

Jamie Green was once again the final Audi car in thirteenth. However, he should find solace in the fact that teammate Rast has shown good progress from the opening session and will no doubt expect similar progress. Bruno Spengler was not far behind for BMW; as Britain’s Paul Di Resta improved from this morning’s earlier session to reside in fourteenth – Just ahead of his fellow countryman Jake Dennis.

Ferdinand Habsburg and Phillip Eng both struggled and rounded out the order for Aston Martin and BMW respectively, as the field spread was less than two seconds.