Giovinazzi eager to put British GP disappointment behind him

Alfa Romeo Racing driver Antonio Giovinazzi says that he’s happy to return to Formula 1 action at the German Grand Prix after an abrupt end to his British Grand Prix.

Giovinazzi retired on lap 18 of 52 at Silverstone last time out, spinning at Vale corner due to a technical fault with his car, and was robbed of the opportunity to add to the maiden F1 point he scored in Austria last month.

The Italian believes that Alfa Romeo is making progress with each race, as it looks to trouble the fight for fifth place in the Contstructors’ Championship.

The team currently stands sixth on 26 points after 10 races, 13 points behind the Renault F1 Team in fifth, and faces a restructuring in the technical department.

Technical director Simone Resta will leave the team at the end of July, and is rumoured to return to Scuderia Ferrari, with Jan Monchaux set to assume Resta’s place and vacate his role as head of aerodynamics.

Giovinazzi said that every part of the weekend has an effect on the midfield battle, making any mistake a negative carried through the meeting.

“I am happy to get back into the car after the disappointment of the last race,” said Giovinazzi.

“I feel we are improving with every race and we approach every round with the belief we can fight for points.

“As always, it is a matter of making the most of every session, from Friday to Sunday, because you pay for every single mistake, but it’s the same for everybody in the midfield.”

Giovinazzi has two wins to his name at Hockenheim, both in the FIA Formula 3 European Championship back in 2015, and aims to add to those performances with another good showing in his first F1 race at the circuit.

An additional motive for the Alfa Romeo squad comes in the form of the 25th anniversary of Beat Zehnder‘s first weekend as Sauber (the team’s former guise) team manager, also at Hockenheim.

“Hockenheim is a good track and I have won there in F3, so I have positive memories of this place,” Giovinazzi added.

“Hopefully I will be able to add to them this weekend.

“We are all determined to make this weekend special for Beat – he’s a great guy and it’s a pleasure to work with him.”

