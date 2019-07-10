Hülkenberg Looking To Show Renault F1’s “True Pace” at British GP

Nico Hülkenberg says that the Renault F1 Team must put a “disappointing weekend” in Austria behind it and deliver a more representative showing at the British Grand Prix.

Hülkenberg and team-mate Daniel Ricciardo failed to score points at the Red Bull Ring, finishing in thirteenth and twelfth respectively, leaving Renault fifth in the Constructors’ Championship – 20 points and one place behind the improving McLaren F1 Team after nine races.

Renault also suffered from problems with its rear wing structure when DRS was activated, TV cameras showing clear oscillations in Free Practice on both cars.

The German said that the fortnight’s break between the Austrian and British Grands Prix has been “very welcome” and allowed Renault to look at its recent deficits and devise solutions to eradicate them.

“It was a disappointing weekend and we have some work to do to ensure we make a recovery in Silverstone,” said Hülkenberg.

“We had a very welcome week off to assess everything, recharge the batteries after back-to-back races and find some solutions.

“I’m confident in the team to get back to it in Silverstone. It’s a track I like and we’ll be looking to show our true pace.”

Hülkenberg has scored points in his last six visits to Silverstone, including two top six finishes in as many years with Renault, and says that this is the type of track he relishes on the Formula 1 calendar.

But he admitted that Renault will have a long Friday ahead of it to return to the top of the midfield over the rest of the weekend.

“Silverstone is a high-speed circuit with some big corners, which makes it awesome to drive,” he added.

“The run through Maggots, Becketts and Chapel [Turns 11, 12 and 13] is quite special and exceptionally quick in a modern Formula 1 car.

“A lap is tough, very physical and you usually feel the aches after the weekend.

“You need to find a good, high-speed balance on the car to extract the most performance. I enjoy tracks with big corners and lots of downforce.

“You have to get the most out of the car and it’s very satisfying when you get a lap absolutely right.

“We have some work to do on Friday and we have to begin the race weekend on the right foot to put ourselves in the best possible position for a solid result.”

Renault’s long-standing factory in Enstone means that the British GP is an effective second race on the calendar, and one that Hülkenberg hopes can bring more than the four points it left its traditional home race at Circuit Paul Ricard with last month.

“It’s the team’s second home race, so like in France, it means a lot to everyone and we’ll be targeting a good result to put some smiles on their faces.”