HWA Racelab heading into last race in Formula E

HWA Racelab say they are proud of their achievements in Formula E as they head into their last race in the series this weekend.

The team were set-up as a pre-cursor for Mercedes entering Formula E next year, helping the German manufacturer gather data and experience before the 2019-20 season.

As such this will be the last race for the team in their current guise, before their place is taken by the Mercedes-Benz EQ Formula E team next season.

Speaking ahead of this weekend’s New York ePrix, team boss Ulrich Fritz reflected on the team’s season, saying that he was proud of what they had achieved in such a short space of time.

Fritz said, “New York heralds the final race weekend in Formula E for HWA RACELAB. We are proud to already be confirmed as the most successful rookie team in Formula E history so far.

“For now, however, we are pleased to experience another absolute top event. The key will once again be to remain fully focussed all weekend, in order to end Season 5 with some good results.”

HWA currently sit in ninth in the team’s standings, having made an inauspicious start to the season when they failed to score a single point in the opening four races and suffered four retirements.

Since then however the team have made regular appearances in the super pole shootout, and secured a first place grid slot and a podium finish earlier in the season through Stoffel Vandoorne.

Vandoorne said he too had learnt a lot from his first season in Formula E, and that he thought he could end the season with two points finishes in New York.

“It is our last race. The season has absolutely flown by,” Vandoorne said. “We have learned a lot in the course of time, and want to end the season on a high.

“It would be nice to finish in the points twice. We have the opportunity to do that, and want to take full advantage of it.“