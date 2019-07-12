Infiniti set to return to BTCC with Laser Tools Racing

Infiniti is set to return to the British Touring Car Championship with Laser Tools Racing with the team set to switch from the Mercedes-Benz A-Class to the newly developed Infiniti Q50 for the rest of the season.

Aiden Moffat has claimed three race wins in his current car but with the Infiniti ready earlier than expected with the original plan being to run it in 2020; Moffat will now take the track in the tyre test next week at Snetterton before using the car from then onwards.

The Q50 was previously ran by the Support Our Paras Racing team back in 2015 and Moffat said that it is a far cry from the 2015 version with the car having the latest RML-supplied kit as opposed to the original GPRM parts that were ran on the car.

“When we first purchased the two Infiniti cars we called in our race engineers,” said Aiden. “In particular, my race engineer Federico Turrata, measured, weighed, checked, photographed and took all this data back to Italy to run simulations on how viable an improved chassis would be. The result was incredibly positive, and Federico was convinced that this was the way forward.

“Our 2020-spec Infiniti is a far cry from the 2015 version, incorporating all the latest NGTC specifications. The car has been completely re-engineered. And, of course, the benefits of a fantastically aerodynamic design, plus rear-wheel-drive!”

Laser Tools Racing team principal Bob Moffat also gave his thoughts on the change and said that for the team they realised they had reached the peak of what the Mercedes could do and that they needed change.

“In the BTCC 2019, things have changed; newly developed cars are clearly demonstrating their superiority, and we really feel that the Mercedes has reached the pinnacle of its development.

“It’s been a great car, indeed a multi-race winner for Aiden, but to go forward we need change.

As a result, he added that after Oulton Park they made the decision to bring forward the programme which was set to be started next year and that despite there being a long way to go, they feel the new car could prove to be a good decision in the long haul.

“Therefore at Oulton Park we made the decision to accelerate our Infiniti programme and debut the car at Snetterton. It is a big ask I admit, but the experienced Laser Tools Racing team have pulled out all the stops and Aiden’s new car is ready to race.

“Make no mistake, there’s still some way to go, but I’m so proud of what we have achieved so far. We will be on a steep learning curve for the remaining races on the 2019 BTCC calendar, but we genuinely feel that we are onto a winner with this new car, and it will only improve with further development over the remaining 2019 season.”