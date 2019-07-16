Jaguar endure disappointing end to season as they miss out on beating 2017-18 points tally

Panasonic Jaguar Racing say they are “incredibly proud” with their achievements in the ABB FIA Formula E Championship this year, despite a disappointing finish in New York that saw them score fewer points than last year.

Alex Lynn had been running in second place in the first of the two races of the New York ePrix but ground to a halt with a technical problem, which also led to him receiving a grid penalty and a drive-through penalty on the Sunday for a motor change.

While Mitch Evans was able to recover that second place finish for Jaguar in the first race, he then caused a collision with Lucas di Grassi on the last lap of the second race which eliminated both drivers and led to a time penalty for the New Zealander.

Despite these missed opportunities to score more points, team boss James Barclay said that he was happy that the team had delivered on their objections for their third season.

These included securing their three podiums, making five appearances in the Super Pole shootout, and achieving the team’s first win with Evans’ victory in Rome.

“I’m incredibly proud of everything Panasonic Jaguar Racing have achieved this season,” Barclay said.

“Fighting for the championship up until the last race of the season shows the progress we’ve made. Although it was ultimately frustrating, we gave it our best shot today.

“The team have created a fantastic racecar with the Jaguar I-TYPE 3 and it has shown great speed and efficiency during the season. Season five has been important as we’ve learned to win as a team and run at the front of the championship.”

Having chosen to re-enter motorsport by joining Formula E in 2016-17, Jaguar endured a difficult first year, finishing bottom of the standings and being well off the pace of those in front.

They turned it around last year however by scoring consistent points and finishing sixth in the teams standings on 119 points.

Evans continued their impressive upturn in form this year by scoring in all but three races, but a lack of points from Nelson Piquet Jr in the other car let the team down, and they ended up in seventh place on 116 points this season.

Piquet lost his race seat mid-season as a result, and although Lynn was able to show slightly better form his drive for next year is uncertain.

Barclay however thanked both drivers for their efforts after the New York ePrix, and said the team was already looking ahead to next season.

He said, “I would like to thank Mitch and Alex who have really worked well together and brought success to the team. We are also grateful to all our partners and fans who support us in Formula E.

“The work for season six has already begun. It will be the toughest season yet but that motivates us and makes us even hungrier for more success.”