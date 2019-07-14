Jaguar I-Pace eTrophy Champion Jimenez on pole in New York City

The 2018-19 Jaguar I-Pace eTrophy Champion Sergio Jimenez will start the final race of the season on pole position after beating his Jaguar Brazil Racing team-mate Caca Bueno by just over a tenth a half on the Brooklyn Street Circuit in New York City.

But as qualifying began, it was Team Asia New Zealand driver Simon Evans who set the inital pace of a 1.29.018 during the early stages of the session. But it wasn’t long before the the inaugural Jaguar I-Pace eTrophy Champion showed what he was made of as Jimenez went 0.5 s faster than the New Zealander with a new benchmark of a 1.28.491.

Meanwhile, his team-mate Bueno had a wayward moment on his first flying lap of the day out of the turn 12/13 chicane, and only managed fourth place on his first flying lap of the day. After showing signs of improvement in qualifying yesterday, Katherine Legge jumped up to second place, albeit some three and a half tenths off the inaugural series champion.

However, there was more bad news for her Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing team-mate Bryan Sellers. As after not racing in the first event yesterday after a crash in qualifying, it was discovered that the American had an oil leak in one of the motors and so could not take part in qualifying either. He will start the final race of the season from tenth place after enduring a terrible weekend.

But he was not alone in that as after his crash yesterday with Ziyi Zhang, Jaguar VIP driver for this weekend Mark Hacking was not able to take part in qualifying and will therefore not take part in the second race of the New York City double-header.

But there is better news for Ahmed Bin-Khanen as the Saudi Racing driver beat Yaqi Zhang and Pro-Am series champion Bandar Alesayi to take pole position in the class and will start the race later on from fifth on the grid.

At the front of the grid, Jimenez held onto pole position for the final race of the season in New York City. But after putting together a cleaner effort later in the session, it was his team-mate Bueno who will line up second, with Evans pipping Legge for third in the final minute of the session.

The final race of the 2018-19 Jaguar I-Pace eTrophy Championship gets underway this afternoon at 1900 BST.