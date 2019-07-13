Jimenez takes pole for race one in New York City

Championship leader Sergio Jimenez has taken pole position for the first race of the double-header season finale in New York City after setting a blistering lap-time of a 1 min 28.211. And in doing so, he went over three and a half tenths of a second clear of Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing driver Katherine Legge, who will be on the front row of the grid of the grid for the first time since she won in Mexico City.

Behind her is the second of Jaguar Brazil Racing drivers of Caca Bueno in third position and the Team Asia New Zealand car of Simon Evans who will line-up in fourth place. They will line up ahead of the driver second in the championship Bryan Sellers, who will start the race from fifth place after struggling for a lack of pace throughout qualifying. But the American racer’s job has got a whole lot harder after he smashed into the wall out of the turns 12/13 chicane in the final lap of the session, thus destroying the rear-left corner of his car and he will struggle to be ready for the start of the race.

This follows points leader and pole sitter Jimenez having a front left puncture after the initial qualifying runs. Therefore, with the Jaguar Brazil Racing car moving slowly, the Full Course Yellow was deployed. The Brazilian was therefore forced to pit and use a tyre from the previous event in Berlin after puncturing his tyre around the Brooklyn Street Circuit.

In the Pro-Am class meanwhile, Bandar Alesayi continued his run of pole positions to out-qualify his nearest rival Yaqi Zhang by the best part of 0.4 s of a second around the 2.3 km street course. Fellow Saudi Racing driver Ahmed Bin-Khanen was also able to out-qualify Ziyi Zhang and will line-up eighth and ninth respectively. The final driver in qualifying was Jaguar VIP Car driver Mark Hacking who was 0.4 s adrift of Zhang. Celia Martin will line-up eleventh after the Viessmann Jaguar I-Pace eTrophy Team Germany driver was unable to take part in qualifying after she crashed the car in free practice.