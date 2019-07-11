Katherine Legge – Exclusive Jaguar I-Pace eTrophy Interview

Ahead of the final round of the 2018-19 Jaguar I-Pace eTrophy in New York City for this weekend’s double-header season finale around the Brooklyn street circuit, The Checkered Flag has had the opportunity to catch up with Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing driver Katherine Legge.

The British racer has had a mixed season, claiming victory in the second race of the year in Mexico City which she backed up with a fine second placed finish in Hong Kong. But Legge has not featured on the podium since, so heading to New York City fifth in the title race, this interview offers the perfect chance to assess Legge ‘s first season in the all-electric production car series.

The Checkered Flag: What has it been like to race in the Jaguar I-Pace eTrophy this season?

Katherine Legge: It’s been a very interesting journey. I have enjoyed it and seen and learnt a lot of things.

TCF: When looking which team to compete with in this series, after spending recent years racing in the United States, did it feel natural to compete with Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing?

KL: I have always looked up to and respected Bobby so much. I have been team mates with Graham before, so yes when Bobby approached me it seemed like a great opportunity, especially as Jaguar are a renowned British marque too!

TCF: Following your win in Mexico City back in February, it has been a very up and down season for you compared to your team-mate Bryan Sellers. Why do you think that has been?

KL: I have made some mistakes for sure but a lot of it is luck too. Some seasons you can do no wrong and get all the luck… and others you seem to get caught in other people’s mess! Bryan and I were fighting for the IMSA championship last year and this year we have had a lot of bad luck too! It’s just the way it goes sometimes. We were strong at the start of the year then the Brazilian’s figured out car setup better than we did. I think we will be stronger in New York.

TCF: Are you prepared to help out your team-mate this weekend in order to give him the best chance of beating the Jaguar Brazil Racing cars in the fight for the title?

KL: Of Course.

TCF: How does the Team Aguri Formula E car that you raced with in season one compared with the Jaguar I-Pace?

KL: Totally different. The only similarity is they are both electric!

TCF: Do you think electric motorsport is more inclusive to female participation compared with conventional motorsport, and if so, why do think that is the case?

KL: Not really no. I think that Formula E is just a little more progressive for obvious reasons.

It has been a fascinating season of racing in the Jaguar I-Pace eTrophy for Katherine Legge who has thoroughly enjoyed her time in the first year of the championship. Now as the single-spec racing series approaches its climax in New York City, how crucial will her role be in the outcome of the inaugural Jaguar I-Pace eTrophy championship? And after all that the 38 year old British racer has achieved in her long and illustrious career, this could be the most influential yet.