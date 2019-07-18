Kubica struggled with inconsistent Williams package in British GP

Robert Kubica said that his British Grand Prix was plagued by consistency issues with his Williams Racing Formula 1 car.

Kubica finished fifteenth out of the seventeenth classified finishers in Sunday’s race at Silverstone, behind team-mate George Russell but ahead of Scuderia Ferrari‘s Sebastian Vettel – who picked up a time penalty for a collision with Max Verstappen – and the wounded Racing Point F1 Team car of Sergio Pérez.

Both Williams cars started on the medium tyres before switching to the hard compound at their sole pitstops to take them to the end of the race.

The Pole explained that he had difficulty in getting the car to its optimal working window initially, but said that the race pace was satisfactory when said window was reached.

But Kubica admitted that the consistency issues that hampered Saturday’s qualifying session resurfaced in the race and left the car feeling “different” with each passing lap.

“It was a challenging race. The start was difficult as I struggled initially warming the car up,” said Kubica.

“I made some setting changes and knew our target was to go quite long. I tried to look after the tyres, and when I knew they were in the right window our pace wasn’t too bad.

“The pack came together because of the Safety Car, which meant there was more racing.

“Unfortunately, the problems were similar to qualifying, making the car feel different from one lap to the next.

“Overall, not a bad weekend, but we need to resolve the ongoing problems.”

Williams has been testing at Silverstone with F1’s sole tyre supplier Pirelli this week, looking at the development of the 2020 tyre range.