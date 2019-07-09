Lotterer giving it his all to try and clinch title

Andre Lotterer says that he is willing to do everything he can to overturn the odds and be crowned the driver’s champion this weekend in New York.

Going into the final two races of the season, Lotterer sits forty-four points behind his DS Techeetah team-mate Jean-Eric Vergne in the driver’s standings.

With a maximum of fifty-eight points up for grabs, it makes a turnaround unlikely for the Belgian, especially as he is yet to win a race this year.

However after two non-points scoring finishes in the last two races, he says he is ready to turn things around in New York.

“I’m really looking forward to New York and to have two good races,” the German said. “After two disappointing ones in Berlin and Bern, I’m ready to turn that around in the last to rounds of the season.

“The championship title is a little further away than I would have liked to, but it’s still up for grabs and until it’s mathematically impossible, I’ll be giving it all I got to clinch it and to finish the season on a high.”

Vergne meanwhile goes into this weekend’s race as the clear favourite, with a thirty-two point lead over Lucas di Grassi in second place.

But speaking beforehand he insisted that he was treating the race like any other.

“It’s been a great year for the whole team with the backing of a manufacturer on board and we’ve taken another step forward.

“I wouldn’t say that we do anything differently for a season finale, we do our normal preparations and treat it like any other round because in the end of the day, that is what it is, and the points matter just the same.”