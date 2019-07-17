Lotterer joins new Porsche team for 2019-20

Andre Lotterer will drive for the new Porsche Formula E team this year as he was confirmed as the second driver alongside Neel Jani for the 2019-20 season.

The move sees Lotterer return to the outfit he raced with in his last season in the FIA World Endurance Championship, and with whom he had retained a relationship with over the past three years as a works driver.

It comes after the German announced that he was parting ways with the DS Techeetah team he has driven for over the past two seasons, describing the chance to return to Porsche as one “he couldn’t say no to”.

Speaking about the move Lotterer also said that he had lots of memories of past successes with the Porsche team, and with his new team-mate Jani.

“I’m really looking forward to competing for Porsche in the ABB FIA Formula E Championship in the 2019/2020 season,” Lotterer said.

“I have been part of the Porsche family since 2017 and have lots of great memories of joint successes – particularly when working with Neel. We drove together in the Porsche LMP1 Team in 2017, and drove for Rebellion Racing in the WEC these past two years.

“It’s great that we will now be the driver pairing for the Porsche Formula E Team. I’m looking forward to the new task and to the future collaboration with the team.”

Speaking about the decision, Vice-President of Porsche Motorsport Fritz Enzinger said that the experience Lotterer had gained over the past two seasons competing for Techeetah would come in useful as the Porsche team make their first foray into the all-electric series.

“Signing André for the second Porsche Formula E cockpit is definitely the right choice,” Fritz commented. He has been a Porsche works driver for three years and knows the team and Neel really well.

“And we can only benefit from the experience that André will bring from the past two Formula E seasons. Neel and André make the perfect driver pairing for Porsche’s works entry into Formula E.

“We are looking forward to entering our maiden season in the ABB FIA Formula E Championship for the 2019/2020 season with this strong driver pairing.”