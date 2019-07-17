Lotterer leaves DS Techeetah

Andre Lotterer and DS Techeetah have parted company after the German received an offer “he couldn’t say no to”.

The German is rumoured to have accpeted a drive at Porche’s new team for next season, bringing an end to the two year stint Lotterer had at Techeetah after he joined ahead of the 2017-18 season.

Speaking today Lotterer thanked Techeetah for putting their faith in him. He said, “I’ve had such an amazing time with DS Techeetah and I’d like to thank each and every member of the team for the faith they put in me when I joined and for all the great work and unforgettable moments we’ve had together.

“After two years with the team, I was offered a new challenge that I couldn’t say no to. I wish everyone the very best and look forward to battle it out from the other side.”

Lotterer’s arrival at Techeetah was seen as a coup for the Chinese team at the time, but he got off to a poor start in Formula E after causing a crash and then being disqualified from his first race having left the car in an unsafe mode.

Results improved with time but he was rarely able to match the results of team-mate Jean-Eric Vergne, and he never climbed on the top step of the podium despite three second place finishes and having led several races.

And while Vergne took seven wins and two consecutive titles in that time, Lotterer could only achieve two eighth place finishes in the drivers’ standings.

His points total did however help Techeetah take their first team’s championship title this season, and team boss Mark Preston thanked Lotterer for the help he gave the team, especially in the early days when they were a smaller outfit.

“Until this season where we’ve been reinforced by our colleagues at DS Automobiles, we’ve been an incredibly small team where it has been instrumental for all team members to go the extra mile, including our drivers and André has really put this into effect,” Preston said.

“So for that, together with the points he has racked up with us to win the Teams’ Championship this year, and almost clinched last year, we’d like to say thanks to André for this time and wish him the best of luck with his new pursuit.”

An announcement for Lotterer’s replacement is expected ‘in due course’ according to the team, although they stated that they have already been contacted by a host of what they describe as ‘high-level’ drivers looking to take one of the most lucrative seats on the grid.