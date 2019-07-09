Mitch Evans ‘ready to fight’ in New York

Mitch Evans heads to the heart of New York City ‘ready to fight’ in this weekend’s double-header season finale for the conclusion of the 2018-19 ABB FIA Formula E Championship.

The Panasonic Jaguar Racing driver heads to the pair of races around the Brooklyn street circuit on the 13th and 14th of July sitting third place in the championship on 87 points.

While it is unlikely that the consistent Jaguar racer will find himself in a position to truly fight for the title over the course of the weekend, as he heads to the big apple 43 points behind points leader Jean-Eric Vergne, the New Zealander remains one of eight drivers still mathematically in with a chance of the championship with 58 points still on the table.

After scoring his second podium of the year last time out at the 2019 Swiss ePrix, the New Zealander said:

“Returning to the podium in Switzerland proved that we have the speed to compete at the very front in Formula E. This has given us a lot of confidence going into the last two races in New York.

“I qualified on the front row there last year and I really like the track in Brooklyn. There is a big gap to Jean-Eric (Vergne) in the points but I prefer to be the hunter than the hunted.

“If we get a big points haul on Saturday it will be all to play for on Sunday. I really have nothing to lose. I’ve finished every race this year and I am ready to fight for this championship. It is not over by a long way.”

Jaguar has enjoyed a successful racing season with the brand-new second generation Jaguar I-Type 3 scoring the first race win for the British team upon its return to motorsport at the 2019 Rome ePrix back in April. It has given the Midlands-based team a lot to be hopeful for as they aim to fight for the top positions once more in New York City.

The drivers’ title may be a long shot for Jaguar, there is still a lot up for grabs in the teams championship as Jaguar are within nineteen points of both Mahindra Racing and BMW i Andretti Motorsport with two races to go. So ahead of the season finale, Team Director of Panasonic Jaguar Racing James Barclay said:

“Bern was a brilliant weekend for the entire Panasonic Jaguar Racing team with Mitch securing his second podium and Alex his best finish for the team.

“Back to back races adds a layer of difficulty we don’t see that often, but as we head to New York for the season finale, we’re in a confident mood and it’s all still to play for.

“Mitch is sitting in a brilliant position in the standings and he and the team are working incredibly hard to give ourselves the best opportunity to push for the title. The ABB FIA Formula E Championship has thrown up many surprises this season, and with a little luck, who knows what might happen come Sunday evening. I can’t wait to see how it unfolds.”

Since Alex Lynn joined Jaguar ahead of the Rome ePrix, the British driver has continued to improve and develop throughout the season with his performance in Switzerland being his best of the season with a fine seventh placed finish around the streets of Bern. And heading to the venue where he earned pole position on his debut in 2017, the British driver is after more success this weekend:

“Following my best result for Panasonic Jaguar Racing in Bern, I’m heading into the New York double header with a lot of confidence.

“With Mitch pushing for the Championship title, my main focus is on picking up as many points as possible for the team, maintaining the positive run we’ve seen in the second half of this season. If I am in the points that leaves less chances for Mitch’s title rivals.”