Müller sets New Lap Record on Way to DTM pole at the Norisring

Audi driver Nico Müller will start the DTM Series race at the Norisring from pole position.

The Swiss driver set a new lap record to secure the second pole position of his DTM career, having claimed the second victory of his career last time out at Misano.

His time of 46.337 seconds around the 1.43 mile circuit, which was set in his first run, was more than nine tenths faster than the previous record set by Tom Blomqvist with BMW back in 2017.

Müller will be joined on the front row by Philipp Eng, who splits the Audis of Müller and Loïc Duval, with a lap he also set in his first run of the twenty minute session.

Although all the drivers headed out for second runs towards the end of the session, only a few were able to improve on their initial times.

Bruno Spengler will start alongside Duval, with his time briefly standing as the fastest but was enough to give the 2012 champion fourth.

Championship leader, René Rast was fifth with Joel Eriksson alongside him.

The 2014 and 2016 champion Marco Wittmann will start seventh with 2013 champion, and yesterday’s pacesetter, Mike Rockenfeller in eighth.

As a result the first four rows of the grid have Audi and BMW drivers side-by-side.

Jonathan Aberdein secured ninth for WRT with a time just under three tenths slower than Müller.

Returning to the DTM after missing Misano with appendicitis, Jamie Green starts from tenth.

Eleventh is occupied by Robin Frijns with Sheldon van der Linde in twelfth.

R-Motorsport Aston Martin driver Dani Juncadella was one of the drivers able to improve their time on their second run to claim thirteenth.

Timo Glock and Pietro Fittipaldi start fourteenth and fifteenth.

Paul di Resta, Ferdinand Habsburg and Jake Dennis claimed the final three positions for Aston Martin – only Dennis was slower than the previous record lap time.

The race gets underway at 13.30 local time.

