Nico Müller ‘Very Happy’ After Two Assen Podiums Keep Him in Title Hunt

Nico Müller secured a second DTM Series podium finish of the weekend at Assen on Sunday, with the Swiss driver adding a third place to the second he earned on Saturday.

In a race heavily affected by tyre degradation and conservation, the Audi Sport Team Abt Sportsline driver found himself unable to challenge BMW Team RMG’s Marco Wittmann for second due to a slow puncture on his right rear tyre, meaning he was forced to settle for third as he stayed away from the kerbs.

Never-the-less, Müller was pleased with the outcome on Sunday, with the result meaning he remains second in the championship, twenty-two points behind Audi Sport Team Rosberg’s René Rast.

“This DTM season is remarkable,” said Müller. “Today, tyre management was the key to success. For me, it was on the limit as well, but it worked out.

“At the end, I would’ve liked to attack a bit more and fight harder with Marco. However, I was losing pressure in my right rear tyre and didn’t want to take any risks, so I stayed away from the kerbs. I wanted to keep the pressure up, but at the same time not risk too much.

“At the end of the day, I am really happy with third place.”

Müller felt he put too much stress through his tyres in the first stint of the race on Sunday, meaning he was forced to make his mandatory pit stop earlier than he would have liked, which ensured the rest of the afternoon was left managing his tyres to get to the end.

“At the beginning, behind the other cars, I stressed my tyres a little too much,” admitted the Swiss racer. “That’s why I pitted earlier and was facing a long second stint. It was extremely difficult to keep the tyres alive.

“In the end, it was a really close call. I’m very happy with two podiums this weekend.”