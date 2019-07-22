Norris “excited” to experience Hockenheim in F1 machinery

Lando Norris says he his “excited” about the prospect of racing at Hockenheim for the first time in Formula 1 machinery.

Norris raced at the home of the German Grand Prix in his title-winning FIA Formula 3 European Championship campaign in 2017, taking a podium finish in the weekend’s first race.

The McLaren F1 Team driver also hopes to recover from a bittersweet first British Grand Prix, where he qualified in the top 10 but finished just outside the points in eleventh.

Despite the disappointment, Norris said that “enjoyed” the atmosphere and home support at Silverstone.

“I really enjoyed the whole experience around my home grand prix, even if the result wasn’t quite what I was hoping for,” said Norris.

“I’m now looking forward to getting back on track in Germany.”

McLaren team principal Andreas Seidl said that McLaren has areas to work on in order to start moving away from the clutches of a very competitive midfield battle and solidify its fourth position in the Constructors’ Championship.

Norris agreed with Seidl’s thoughts, saying that the team is making continual developments to the MCL34 – McLaren believes that the car’s performance in slow speed sections is a key area to target for improvement.

Hockenheim’s mix of medium-speed and low-speed corners may help Norris return to the points, but the final round before the summer break in Hungary may prove to be more challenging.

“I’ve raced at Hockenheim a few times before in junior formulae, but I’m excited to race there in an F1 car for the first time,” Norris added.

“It’s a cool track and I’ve had some good experiences there in the past.

“We’re working on improving the car at every weekend and every session is crucial to that development, so I’ll be looking to hit the ground running from Free Practice 1 onwards.”