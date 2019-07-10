BTCC

Ollie Jackson – “I’m gradually pulling things together”

by Samuel Gill
Credit: Jakob Ebrey

Ollie Jackson had a weekend of progression as the British Touring Car Championship returned to Oulton Park with the Team Shredded Wheat Racing with Gallagher driver picking up a consistent haul of points over the weekend.

He qualified thirteenth for the first race of the weekend and progressed up to tenth place by the end of the race. As a result he started the next race in the same position and he went down to thirteenth by the end of proceedings. This is the position he also finished in the final race after the amended result. This meant a good weekend all round for Jackson who has struggled in parts of the season.

He said afterwards despite the consistent results that they could have had a lot better and that for him they should have had three top tens over the weekend so in reality he believes they should have done a lot better and that he’s disappointed.

“We’ve shown the potential, but unfortunately, I made a few choice decisions that were not conducive to success.” said Jackson. “I took a few risks in race 3 and none of them paid off. It was a shame as the car was really strong. I think we could have had three top ten’s today. Three points-finishes are great, but it should have been a lot better and I’m disappointed. 

Jackson did add though that he believes he is putting everything together which he thinks will put him in good stead for the rest of the season.

“I’m gradually pulling things together and it bodes well for the second half of the season. We’re developing the car and I’m gradually eliminating some of my mistakes. Hopefully it will all materialise into something excellent very soon. 

He also said that he believes that something could materialise after the summer break which could see them up at the sharp end as a result of him showing the potential of the car.

“We know where we need to fill in the gaps to the competition, and that’s what we’ll focus on during the Snetterton test and summer break.” 

Samuel Gill

Aspiring journalist currently studying a Journalism degree at De Montfort University in Leicester, passionate about Motorsport from a young age, also writes predominately about Darts and Basketball for other publications. Covers British Touring Car Championship.

