Rockenfeller Quickest as Audi Head the Way in DTM Practice at the Norisring

The DTM Series returned to action at the Norisring with Audi‘s Mike Rockenfeller setting the quickest time in the opening practice session.
In the second session, his team-mate Loïc Duval was fastest but was just over a tenth slower than the time Rockenfeller had set earlier in the day.
At just 2.3 kilometres long, the Norisring appears relatively easy to drive but the Bavarian track is notoriously difficult to find the right balance between speed on the straights and stability for the corners.
Bruno Spengler ended up as the fastest BMW of the day, with a 46.822 lap in the second session that left the Canadian optimistic of his chances in his manufacturer’s home race.
The fastest R-Motorsport Aston Martin driver of the day was Dani Juncadella in second practice but was still over half a second off the leading pace.
Jake Dennis and Ferdinand Habsburg did not complete any laps in the second free practice, for the Briton it was an engine problem that left him sidelined.
As for Habsburg, it was a cooling issue with his car.
Qualifying for the first race of the weekend gets underway at 10:25 local time, with the race getting underway at 13:30.
2019 DTM Series: Norisring – Free Practice One
|POS
|DRIVER
|NAT
|TEAM
|TIME
|1
|Mike Rockenfeller
|DEU
|Audi
|46.527
|2
|Loïc Duval
|FRA
|Audi
|+0.130
|3
|René Rast
|DEU
|Audi
|+0.172
|4
|Nico Müller
|SUI
|Audi
|+0.220
|5
|Philipp Eng
|AUT
|BMW
|+0.519
|6
|Robin Frijns
|NED
|Audi
|+0.569
|7
|Bruno Spengler
|CAN
|BMW
|+0.617
|8
|Jamie Green
|GBR
|Audi
|+0.681
|9
|Dani Juncadella
|ESP
|Aston Martin
|+0.810
|10
|Marco Wittmann
|DEU
|BMW
|+0.881
|11
|Paul di Resta
|GBR
|Aston Martin
|+0.977
|12
|Timo Glock
|DEU
|BMW
|+0.981
|13
|Joel Eriksson
|SWE
|BMW
|+1.034
|14
|Ferdinand Habsburg
|AUT
|Aston Martin
|+1.177
|15
|Sheldon van der Linde
|RSA
|BMW
|+1.196
|16
|Jake Dennis
|GBR
|Aston Martin
|+1.217
|17
|Pietro Fittipaldi
|BRA
|WRT
|+1.299
|18
|Jonathan Aberdein
|RSA
|WRT
|+1.492
2019 DTM Series: Norisring – Free Practice Two
|POS
|DRIVER
|NAT
|TEAM
|TIME
|1
|Loïc Duval
|FRA
|Audi
|46.635
|2
|Mike Rockenfeller
|DEU
|Audi
|+0.133
|3
|Bruno Spengler
|CAN
|BMW
|+0.187
|4
|Philipp Eng
|AUT
|BMW
|+0.209
|5
|Nico Müller
|SUI
|Audi
|+0.255
|6
|René Rast
|DEU
|Audi
|+0.295
|7
|Timo Glock
|DEU
|BMW
|+0.329
|8
|Joel Eriksson
|SWE
|BMW
|+0.448
|9
|Marco Wittmann
|DEU
|BMW
|+0.462
|10
|Robin Frijns
|NED
|Audi
|+0.519
|11
|Jamie Green
|DEU
|Audi
|+0.561
|12
|Pietro Fittipaldi
|BRA
|WRT
|+0.594
|13
|Sheldon van der Linde
|RSA
|BMW
|+0.601
|14
|Dani Juncadella
|ESP
|Aston Martin
|+0.641
|15
|Jonathan Aberdein
|RSA
|WRT
|+0.845
|16
|Paul di Resta
|GBR
|Aston Martin
|+0.876
|17
|Jake Dennis
|GBR
|Aston Martin
|No Time
|18
|Ferdinand Habsburg
|AUT
|Aston Martin
|No Time