Rockenfeller Quickest as Audi Head the Way in DTM Practice at the Norisring

The DTM Series returned to action at the Norisring with Audi‘s Mike Rockenfeller setting the quickest time in the opening practice session.

In the second session, his team-mate Loïc Duval was fastest but was just over a tenth slower than the time Rockenfeller had set earlier in the day.

At just 2.3 kilometres long, the Norisring appears relatively easy to drive but the Bavarian track is notoriously difficult to find the right balance between speed on the straights and stability for the corners.

Bruno Spengler ended up as the fastest BMW of the day, with a 46.822 lap in the second session that left the Canadian optimistic of his chances in his manufacturer’s home race.

The fastest R-Motorsport Aston Martin driver of the day was Dani Juncadella in second practice but was still over half a second off the leading pace.

Jake Dennis and Ferdinand Habsburg did not complete any laps in the second free practice, for the Briton it was an engine problem that left him sidelined.

As for Habsburg, it was a cooling issue with his car.

Qualifying for the first race of the weekend gets underway at 10:25 local time, with the race getting underway at 13:30.

2019 DTM Series: Norisring – Free Practice One

POS DRIVER NAT TEAM TIME 1 Mike Rockenfeller DEU Audi 46.527 2 Loïc Duval FRA Audi +0.130 3 René Rast DEU Audi +0.172 4 Nico Müller SUI Audi +0.220 5 Philipp Eng AUT BMW +0.519 6 Robin Frijns NED Audi +0.569 7 Bruno Spengler CAN BMW +0.617 8 Jamie Green GBR Audi +0.681 9 Dani Juncadella ESP Aston Martin +0.810 10 Marco Wittmann DEU BMW +0.881 11 Paul di Resta GBR Aston Martin +0.977 12 Timo Glock DEU BMW +0.981 13 Joel Eriksson SWE BMW +1.034 14 Ferdinand Habsburg AUT Aston Martin +1.177 15 Sheldon van der Linde RSA BMW +1.196 16 Jake Dennis GBR Aston Martin +1.217 17 Pietro Fittipaldi BRA WRT +1.299 18 Jonathan Aberdein RSA WRT +1.492

2019 DTM Series: Norisring – Free Practice Two