Rockenfeller Quickest as Audi Head the Way in DTM Practice at the Norisring

by Chloe Hewitt
Credit: DTM Media

The DTM Series returned to action at the Norisring with Audi‘s Mike Rockenfeller setting the quickest time in the opening practice session.

In the second session, his team-mate Loïc Duval was fastest but was just over a tenth slower than the time Rockenfeller had set earlier in the day.

At just 2.3 kilometres long, the Norisring appears relatively easy to drive but the Bavarian track is notoriously difficult to find the right balance between speed on the straights and stability for the corners.

Bruno Spengler ended up as the fastest BMW of the day, with a 46.822 lap in the second session that left the Canadian optimistic of his chances in his manufacturer’s home race.

The fastest R-Motorsport Aston Martin driver of the day was Dani Juncadella in second practice but was still over half a second off the leading pace.

Jake Dennis and Ferdinand Habsburg did not complete any laps in the second free practice, for the Briton it was an engine problem that left him sidelined.

As for Habsburg, it was a cooling issue with his car.

Qualifying for the first race of the weekend gets underway at 10:25 local time, with the race getting underway at 13:30.

2019 DTM Series: Norisring – Free Practice One

POSDRIVERNATTEAMTIME
1Mike RockenfellerDEUAudi 46.527
2Loïc DuvalFRAAudi +0.130
3René RastDEUAudi +0.172
4Nico MüllerSUIAudi +0.220
5Philipp EngAUTBMW+0.519
6Robin FrijnsNEDAudi +0.569
7Bruno SpenglerCANBMW+0.617
8Jamie GreenGBRAudi +0.681
9Dani JuncadellaESPAston Martin+0.810
10Marco WittmannDEUBMW+0.881
11Paul di RestaGBRAston Martin+0.977
12Timo GlockDEUBMW+0.981
13Joel ErikssonSWEBMW+1.034
14Ferdinand HabsburgAUTAston Martin+1.177
15Sheldon van der LindeRSABMW+1.196
16Jake DennisGBRAston Martin+1.217
17Pietro FittipaldiBRAWRT+1.299
18Jonathan AberdeinRSAWRT+1.492

2019 DTM Series: Norisring – Free Practice Two

POSDRIVERNATTEAMTIME
1Loïc DuvalFRAAudi 46.635
2Mike RockenfellerDEUAudi +0.133
3Bruno SpenglerCANBMW+0.187
4Philipp EngAUTBMW+0.209
5Nico MüllerSUIAudi +0.255
6René RastDEUAudi +0.295
7Timo GlockDEUBMW+0.329
8Joel ErikssonSWEBMW+0.448
9Marco WittmannDEUBMW+0.462
10Robin FrijnsNEDAudi +0.519
11Jamie GreenDEUAudi +0.561
12Pietro FittipaldiBRAWRT+0.594
13Sheldon van der LindeRSABMW+0.601
14Dani JuncadellaESPAston Martin+0.641
15Jonathan AberdeinRSAWRT+0.845
16Paul di RestaGBRAston Martin+0.876
17Jake DennisGBRAston MartinNo Time
18Ferdinand HabsburgAUTAston MartinNo Time
An NCTJ accredited Journalism Graduate covering DTM and the FIA Formula 3 Championship.

