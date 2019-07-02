Seoul ePrix track unveiled

Formula E have unveiled the track layout that will be used for next year’s inaugural Seoul ePrix.

The first all-electric race to take place in South Korea will wind its way around the capital’s Olympic Park, including a section inside the former Olympic Stadium itself.

The 2.8 kilometre circuit will start with twenty-four drivers negotiating a tight hairpin next to the Jamsil Baseball Stadium.

They’ll then negotiate seven corners inside the stadium in a section that is reminiscent of the final corners in Mexico City, before driving around the Swimming and Gymnasium complexes.

Speaking about the new race, CEO of Formula E Alejandro Agag said, “I’m so excited to be coming to Korea and the streets of Seoul for the first time with the ABB FIA Formula E Championship next season.

“Seoul is such a vibrant and versatile city with sporting heritage and experience in hosting international events. Formula E will be showcasing speed and performance at the former Olympic venue, using a unique track with a spectacular stadium section.”

Chairman of Seoul E-Prix 2020 Racing Event Management, Hee-Beom Lee, said that he was looking forward to the race boosting the Korean automotive industry by showcasing what emission free technology can achieve.

“In addition to aiming the Formula E event in Korea by introducing eco-friendly automotive technology through a futuristic competition, this year’s event will also contribute the development of the domestic automotive industry by minimising environmental damage such as air pollution, and position the championship as the next-generation racing event.”

The Seoul round is currently scheduled to be the tenth round of the 2019-20 ABB FIA Formula E championship, taking place on the third of May.