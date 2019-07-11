Formula 1

Stroll optimistic over Racing Point F1 future

by James Eagles
Lance Stroll says that the Racing Point F1 Team has “good things in the pipeline” to help push itself back towards the head of the midfield fight.

Racing Point has struggled to continue its promising early season form, with Stroll’s ninth place at the Canadian Grand Prix the only points finish for the team in the last five races – leaving the side in seventh place in the Constructors’ Championship, now two points behind the improving Alfa Romeo Racing squad.

Stroll says that Racing Point has been working to find minor performance gains, with a noticeable package upgrade expected in time for the next race in Germany, but the closeness of the midfield makes it tough to make any solid predictions coming into a weekend.

“It’s hard to know what to expect in terms of performance because it’s a very tight midfield,” said Stroll.

“I felt quite happy with the balance in Austria and we are chipping away each race to find improvements to the car.

“There’s a big effort happening in all areas of the team. It’s a determined group of people and I know we have some good things in the pipeline which will take us in the right direction.”

Racing Point’s factory neighbours the Silverstone International Circuit, the home of this weekend’s British Grand Prix, and admits that it feels like his effective second home race due to the time he spends at the team’s base.

Stroll is yet to finish in the points at the British GP in two attempts with Williams Racing, but holds no ill feelings against the circuit – a track he believes produces “one of the best laps of the year”.

“[Silverstone is] almost my second home because I visit our factory every week for simulator and engineering sessions,” Stroll added.

“You can even see the circuit from our main entrance, which is pretty cool, and it’s one of the best laps of the year. I think it’s a favourite for all the drivers on the grid.

“It’s just a fun track to drive because it’s so quick. Corners such as Maggotts and Becketts are the ones I enjoy the most

“The car comes alive because you have so much grip and it just makes you smile inside your helmet.

The atmosphere is also amazing, with the British fans giving all the drivers a lot of support. We really get to see that on Sunday during the drivers’ parade.

“There is so much energy and it’s a special feeling.”

