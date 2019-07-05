TOCA to continue operating BTCC until end of 2026

TOCA have extended their contract to continue to operate and promote the British Touring Car Championship until the end of 2026, it has been revealed.

Motorsport UK had previously extended the contract in 2017 till 2022 but have made the decision to extend it even further adding four years onto that existing deal.

TOCA themselves moved quickly to extend the agreement in place to make sure the organisation can negotiate potential major obligations past 2021.

BTCC Chief Executive, Alan Gow spoke following the announcement and sees it as important in their future to get this sorted early with hybrid energy talked about being included in future iterations of the championship and it also confirms the long-term stability of the championship itself.

“It’s important for the long-term stability of the BTCC for us to be able to confirm that we will continue to operate this great Championship until at least the end of 2026,” said Gow.

“This enables us to now embark on firm planning and making those extended commitments – including the introduction of hybrid energy – that are vital to ensure the continued growth of this fantastic championship.”

David Richards CBE who is the current chairman of Motorsport UK also gave his thoughts on the extension of the current deal and called the job that Gow and the team at TOCA are doing as ‘exceptional’ and that they are delighted to continue this agreement.

“The British Touring Car Championship is one of the best-loved and most successful Championships in the world, let alone the UK, with packed grids, high profile manufacturer support, live television coverage and crowds of up to 40,000 attending every event.

“TOCA has done an exceptional job in organising and promoting the Championship, which continues to deliver exceptional, action-packed racing at circuits throughout the UK. Motorsport UK is delighted to be extending its agreement with them until at least 2026.”