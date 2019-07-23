Zolder confirmed for 2020 DTM Season

DTM has announced that the series will continue to return to Zolder for the 2020 season, with the managing Director for ITR, Achim Kostron, describing this years return to the Belgian Circuit as “a complete success.”

Zolder, which has played host to more DTM races than any other circuit outside of Germany and is widely considered to be the ‘birthplace of DTM’ was hugely popular with the drivers, making a return to the circuit more feasible.

Last years winner René Rast was one of many drivers to be incredibly complimentary about the technically challenging circuit. “I’m very happy that we are going back to Zolder next season”, said Rast. The Series leader continued, stating, “It’s a very good venue: a really cool track for us drivers, but technically very challenging. I won there this year, which was obviously a positive, but I also like the track and its atmosphere – that’s why I’m really looking forward to next year.”

Fellow DTM title-contender Philipp Eng, celebrated the second win of this years round at Zolder – his debut win in the series. The BMW- driver praised the move to return to Zolder for 2020, highlighting the crowd as a key factor for the circuits retention.

“I’m really happy that Zolder will be back on the DTM calendar,” said Eng. “I’ve very good memories of the track, because I celebrated my first DTM victory there this year. Circuit Zolder is a great track with a great crowd. We had a very successful return to the track in 2019, and it’s absolutely right to remain on the calendar for 2020.”

The fans that Eng was referring to was not only realised in the grandstands, but also on Belgian Television. As Zolder’s return to the calendar coincided with a TV channel SPORZA registering more than 200,000 viewers during the live broadcast on Sunday, giving them a market share of 31.3 percent.

Sven Pribylla, General Manager of Circuit Zolder described DTM as “the best motorsport series in the world”, before admitting that this was only the start of returning Zolder to an International level. Similarly, to when the circuit hosted ten Formula 1 Grand Prix’s.

Pribylla stated, “It’s an honour to extend our fantastic collaboration with one of the world’s best motorsport series. We’ve reached this agreement through excellent teamwork: we have total faith in the goals and aspirations of the DTM, whose ambitions perfectly match our own. The beginning of our partnership earlier this year was an important first step in returning Circuit Zolder to international level.”

However, the date in which Zolder will place on the calendar for 2020 is yet to be decided.