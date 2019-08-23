BTCC

Cammish secures first win of the season in frenetic Race Three at Thruxton

by Samuel Gill
written by Samuel Gill
Dan Cammish
Credit: BTCC.net

Dan Cammish has claimed his first win of the season in Race Three as the latest BTCC weekend at Thruxton finishes with a frenetic race which saw the rain pour towards the end.

Cammish overtook of Rob Collard and never looked back leading the Vauxhall Astra to the flag. His teammate Matt Neal got a second consecutive third place in a great result for the Halfords Yuasa Racing team.

Colin Turkington and Andrew Jordan’s poor day meant that Cammish went into third place only three points behind Jordan going into Knockhill.

Tom Oliphant made a great start but Rob Collard led the race still going into the first corner. Ingram and Jordan were all bunched up in a tense exchange to begin the race.

Sutton began charging as he sensed an opportunity with Rory Butcher out of the race to gain championship position. Tom Ingram and Josh Cook though were battling hard behind him.

Cook, in particular, had the fastest lap on the third lap and looked good after his race two win. Jason Plato further down went ahead of Colin Turkington who was trying to keep pace with Andrew Jordan.

Dan Cammish at the front was attacking Rob Collard in the Vauxhall Astra and was carrying Tom Oliphant with him. Matt Neal, Adam Morgan and Ash Sutton were yet to find the top three pack with Rob Collard keeping good pace at the front.

The rain started which could have spelt problems as it gets more heavy and hand initiative to Sutton in particular who has a master of such at the wet conditions.

Cammish went on the outside line going into the final corner giving his first sign of intent to get past Collard but the latter kept the position.

He tried it again but Collard denied him once again but as they headed into the first corner, he closed the gap and kept the pressure on.

Collard made a mistake though and Cammish went through to lead. Oliphant started to pressure behind as well to try and get second position and chase the Honda.

Further down Tom Ingram went into strife and Jason Plato gained another place and so the Jason Plato and Ash Sutton battle reared its head but the battle was further ahead with Sutton and Cook.

Plato went sixth though, after Ash Sutton, Josh Cook and Tom Ingram scrapped. The heavy rain began on Lap 13 out of 15 and it was survival mode for most drivers.

On the final lap, Cammish was avoiding the corners to try and secure the win and he did so to breathe a massive sigh of relief. A first for Halfords Yuasa Racing and Cammish of the season.

British Touring Car Championship Round 21 Results in Full

Pos.DriverTeamCarTime
1Dan CammishHalfords Yuasa RacingHonda Civic Type R15 laps
2Rob CollardSterling Insurance with Power Maxed RacingVauxhall Astra+1.974s
3Matt NealHalfords Yuasa RacingHonda Civic Type R+4.670s
4Adam MorganMac Tools Racing with Ciceley MotorsportMercedes A Class+5.444s
5Jason PlatoSterling Insurance with Power Maxed RacingVauxhall Astra+6.239s
6Josh CookBTC RacingHonda Civic Type R+6.585s
7Tom OliphantTeam BMWBMW 330i M Sport+7.814s
8Tom IngramTeam Toyota GB with GinstersToyota Corolla+8.513s
9Ashley SuttonAdrian Flux Subaru RacingSubaru Levorg+8.996s
10Andrew JordanBMW Pirtek RacingBMW 330i M Sport+9.428s
11Sam TordoffCobra Sport AmD AutoAid/RCIB InsuranceHonda Civic Type R+9.516s
12Jake HillTradePriceCarsAudi S3+10.122s
13Colin TurkingtonTeam BMWBMW 330i M Sport+10.368s
14Daniel RowbottomCataclean Racing with Ciceley MotorsportMercedes A Class+13.177s
15Ollie JacksonTeam Shredded Wheat Racing with GallagherFord Focus RS+13.857s
16Matt SimpsonSimpson RacingHonda Civic Type R+14.617s
17Chris SmileyBTC RacingHonda Civic Type R+15.516s
18Jack GoffRCIB Insurance with Fox TransportVolkswagen CC+15.831s
19Bobby ThompsonGKR Scaffolding with Autobrite DirectVolkswagen CC+16.137s
20Senna ProctorAdrian Flux Subaru RacingSubaru Levorg+18.315s
21Aiden MoffatLaser Tools RacingInfiniti Q50+22.077s
22Tom ChiltonTeam Shredded Wheat Racing with GallagherFord Focus RS+22.409s
23Stephen JelleyTeam Parker RacingBMW 125i M Sport+25.307s
24Rob SmithExcelr8 MotorsportMG6+27.089s
25Michael CreesGKR Scaffolding with Autobrite DirectVolkswagen CC+27.933s
26Sam OsborneExcelr8 MotorsportMG6+41.974s
27Mark BlundellTradePriceCarsAudi S3+47.026s
DNFCarl BoardleyRCIB Insurance with Fox TransportVolkswagen CC 
DNFNicolas HamiltonROKIT Racing with MotorbaseFord Focus RS 
DNFRory ButcherCobra Sport AmD AutoAid/RCIB InsuranceHonda Civic Type R 
0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedinRedditWhatsappEmail
Samuel Gill

Aspiring journalist currently studying a Journalism degree at De Montfort University in Leicester, passionate about Motorsport from a young age, also writes predominately about Darts and Basketball for other publications. Covers British Touring Car Championship.

Related articles

Cook closes the gap at top of BTCC...

Tordoff converts pole to victory in Race 1...

Tordoff takes double BTCC pole position at Thruxton

Turkington on fifth win of 2019 at Snetterton:...

Ollie Jackson after claiming maiden Independent race win...

Tom Ingram Takes His First Pole Of 2019...

2019 British Touring Car Championship Mid-Season Round-up

Cosworth Electronics awarded BTCC Hybrid System contract

Chilton tops two day BTCC test at Snetterton

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More