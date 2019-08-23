Cammish secures first win of the season in frenetic Race Three at Thruxton

Dan Cammish has claimed his first win of the season in Race Three as the latest BTCC weekend at Thruxton finishes with a frenetic race which saw the rain pour towards the end.

Cammish overtook of Rob Collard and never looked back leading the Vauxhall Astra to the flag. His teammate Matt Neal got a second consecutive third place in a great result for the Halfords Yuasa Racing team.

Colin Turkington and Andrew Jordan’s poor day meant that Cammish went into third place only three points behind Jordan going into Knockhill.

Tom Oliphant made a great start but Rob Collard led the race still going into the first corner. Ingram and Jordan were all bunched up in a tense exchange to begin the race.

Sutton began charging as he sensed an opportunity with Rory Butcher out of the race to gain championship position. Tom Ingram and Josh Cook though were battling hard behind him.

Cook, in particular, had the fastest lap on the third lap and looked good after his race two win. Jason Plato further down went ahead of Colin Turkington who was trying to keep pace with Andrew Jordan.

Dan Cammish at the front was attacking Rob Collard in the Vauxhall Astra and was carrying Tom Oliphant with him. Matt Neal, Adam Morgan and Ash Sutton were yet to find the top three pack with Rob Collard keeping good pace at the front.

The rain started which could have spelt problems as it gets more heavy and hand initiative to Sutton in particular who has a master of such at the wet conditions.

Cammish went on the outside line going into the final corner giving his first sign of intent to get past Collard but the latter kept the position.

He tried it again but Collard denied him once again but as they headed into the first corner, he closed the gap and kept the pressure on.

Collard made a mistake though and Cammish went through to lead. Oliphant started to pressure behind as well to try and get second position and chase the Honda.

Further down Tom Ingram went into strife and Jason Plato gained another place and so the Jason Plato and Ash Sutton battle reared its head but the battle was further ahead with Sutton and Cook.

Plato went sixth though, after Ash Sutton, Josh Cook and Tom Ingram scrapped. The heavy rain began on Lap 13 out of 15 and it was survival mode for most drivers.

On the final lap, Cammish was avoiding the corners to try and secure the win and he did so to breathe a massive sigh of relief. A first for Halfords Yuasa Racing and Cammish of the season.

British Touring Car Championship Round 21 Results in Full