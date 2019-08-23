BTCC

Cook closes the gap at top of BTCC standings with third win of the season in Race Two at Thruxton

by Samuel Gill
Josh Cook
Credit: BTCC.net

Josh Cook claimed a brilliant victory in Race Two at Thruxton to close the gap at the top of the drivers’ standings behind Colin Turkington and Andrew Jordan who will have one more race to increase their lead on the BTC Racing driver.

It is a third win of the season for Cook who just keeps getting better and better. Adam Morgan claimed a surprise second-place meaning a second consecutive podium as his old engineer returns to great effect this weekend.

Matt Neal claimed a last gasp third place going past Tom Oliphant on the line to claim an important podium for Halfords Yuasa Racing.

Sam Tordoff on pole made a great start speeding away from the pack despite the weight. Morgan kept his position for the time being but was being tracked by Cook and Collard to begin the race.

Dan Cammish was the big loser going down to sixth place after some early strife. Andrew Jordan with no weight threw his BMW into ninth place as he aimed to gain ground.

The top 3 began to bunch up together with Josh Cook looking to get past Adam Morgan but Morgan trying to get past Sam Tordoff.

Josh Cook was closing with the fastest lap so far which was a 1.17.228. As a result of them scrapping, Rob Collard and Tom Oliphant began to close on the leaders. Cook completed the move into first place with Tordoff slipping into third and Morgan staying in second.

The top two were getting away with Tordoff the heavier car being pressed by a huge group headed by Rob Collard in his lighter Vauxhall Astra. Further down, Ash Sutton passed Rory Butcher and Tom Ingram and Colin Turkington were able to pick off a place as well.

Tom Oliphant passed Rob Collard but Sam Tordoff stayed firm which only played to the advantage of the leaders.  Matt Neal who was lighter than his teammate Dan Cammish and went into sixth place as a result as he aimed to gain further points.

Oliphant finally got through into third and Rob Collard had the line to get through but Matt Neal and Rob Collard got past him straight away into fourth and fifth as a result.

Jason Plato and Ash Sutton’s fierce battle further down reignited but Tom Chilton gained from it going ahead of the former. Matt Neal threw everything at it in the final lap and pipped Tom Oliphant into third place but it was Josh Cook that claimed the chequered flag for a brilliant win ahead of Adam Morgan.

Championship leaders coming into the weekend, Andrew Jordan and Colin Turkington finished seventh and ninth meaning they were looking good for the reversed grid race but still lost ground on Cook.

In terms of the final race of the day, Rob Collard went onto pole from six place with Dan Cammish second and Tom Oliphant rounding out the top three.

British Touring Car Championship Round 20 Results in Full

Pos.DriverTeamCarTime
1Josh CookBTC RacingHonda Civic Type R16 laps
2Adam MorganMac Tools Racing with Ciceley MotorsportMercedes A Class+1.973s
3Matt NealHalfords Yuasa RacingHonda Civic Type R+8.360s
4Tom OliphantTeam BMWBMW 330i M Sport+8.440s
5Dan CammishHalfords Yuasa RacingHonda Civic Type R+9.022s
6Rob CollardSterling Insurance with Power Maxed RacingVauxhall Astra+9.608s
7Andrew JordanBMW Pirtek RacingBMW 330i M Sport+10.082s
8Tom IngramTeam Toyota GB with GinstersToyota Corolla+10.666s
9Colin TurkingtonTeam BMWBMW 330i M Sport+10.823s
10Sam TordoffCobra Sport AmD AutoAid/RCIB InsuranceHonda Civic Type R+13.823s
11Ashley SuttonAdrian Flux Subaru RacingSubaru Levorg+13.917s
12Tom ChiltonTeam Shredded Wheat Racing with GallagherFord Focus RS+14.388s
13Jason PlatoSterling Insurance with Power Maxed RacingVauxhall Astra+15.272s
14Rory ButcherCobra Sport AmD AutoAid/RCIB InsuranceHonda Civic Type R+15.782s
15Jake HillTradePriceCarsAudi S3+15.935s
16Stephen JelleyTeam Parker RacingBMW 125i M Sport+19.060s
17Matt SimpsonSimpson RacingHonda Civic Type R+19.871s
18Ollie JacksonTeam Shredded Wheat Racing with GallagherFord Focus RS+20.370s
19Jack GoffRCIB Insurance with Fox TransportVolkswagen CC+22.848s
20Daniel RowbottomCataclean Racing with Ciceley MotorsportMercedes A Class+23.483s
21Chris SmileyBTC RacingHonda Civic Type R+23.732s
22Bobby ThompsonGKR Scaffolding with Autobrite DirectVolkswagen CC+28.647s
23Rob SmithExcelr8 MotorsportMG6+31.178s
24Aiden MoffatLaser Tools RacingInfiniti Q50+32.127s
25Michael CreesGKR Scaffolding with Autobrite DirectVolkswagen CC+35.956s
26Mark BlundellTradePriceCarsAudi S3+38.793s
27Nicolas HamiltonROKIT Racing with MotorbaseFord Focus RS+40.558s
28Sam OsborneExcelr8 MotorsportMG6+43.805s
29Senna ProctorAdrian Flux Subaru RacingSubaru Levorg+52.412s
30Carl BoardleyRCIB Insurance with Fox TransportVolkswagen CC+1 lap
Samuel Gill

Aspiring journalist currently studying a Journalism degree at De Montfort University in Leicester, passionate about Motorsport from a young age, also writes predominately about Darts and Basketball for other publications. Covers British Touring Car Championship.

