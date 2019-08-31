Formula 1

Hamilton crashes in Belgian GP final practice, Leclerc and Ferrari fastest

by James Eagles
written by James Eagles
Charles Leclerc - Formula 1 - 2019 Belgian GP
Credit: Octane Photographic Ltd.

Charles Leclerc headed another Free Practice 1-2 for Scuderia Ferrari at the Belgian Grand Prix, as Formula 1 rival Mercedes AMG Motorsport faces a challenge to repair Lewis Hamilton‘s car for qualifying.

Championship leader Hamilton lost control of his car under braking for the quick Fagnes chicane halfway through the 60-minute session, and the resulting damage to the left front corner may put his participation in Saturday afternoon’s qualifying session in doubt.

Television pictures showed that the Brit braked on the outside kerb and was powerless to keep the Mercedes out of the barrier and prompting a red flag period.

It adds to the team’s worries heading into the business end of the weekend at the Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, as Ferrari ended the session nearly half-a-second ahead of the fastest Mercedes.

Leclerc’s lap time of a 1:44.206 was 0.451 seconds faster than team-mate Sebastian Vettel‘s best effort, the gap a fairly similar one to Friday afternoon’s Free Practice 2 result.

The Ferrari drivers assumed control of the session early on and never relinquished it, Vettel eclipsing Leclerc in the opening stages of the session before the Monégasque roared back to the top of the standings after the end of the 15-minute red flag stoppage.

Hamilton ended the session in seventh, over a second adrift of Leclerc’s pace, leaving Valtteri Bottas to head the Mercedes charge.

Lewis Hamilton - Formula 1 - 2019 Belgian GP
Credit: Octane Photographic Ltd.

The Finn, who recently extended his contract with Mercedes for the 2020 season, was only a further 0.046s behind Vettel.

Daniel Ricciardo showed promise for the Renault F1 Team in fourth place, the Australian the final man inside a second of Leclerc’s benchmark.

Red Bull Racing headliner Max Verstappen suffered another frustrating session in front of a largely partizan crowd, complaining about the performance of his car under braking with a low-downforce setup on his way to fifth – with Sergio Pérez in close company for the Racing Point F1 Team.

Red Bull made the decision to split Verstappen and new team-mate Alexander Albon‘s Free Practice 3 programmes, as Albon focussed on nailing his race configuration with a steeper rear wing – having been given a number of engine penalties in the hope that Spa’s layout can aid his recovery from the back of the grid.

Both Alfa Romeo Racing cars ended the session in the top 10, with Kimi Räikkönen ahead of Antonio Giovinazzi, while Pierre Gasly rounded out the first half of the field for Scuderia Toro Rosso.

Pos.No.DriverNat.TeamTimeGap
116Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari1:44.206-
25Sebastian VettelGERScuderia Ferrari1:44.657+0.451
377Valtteri BottasFINMercedes AMG Petronas Motorsport1:44.703+0.497
43Daniel RicciardoAUSRenault F1 Team1:44.974+0.768
533Max VerstappenNEDAston Martin Red Bull Racing1:45.312+1.106
611Sergio PérezMEXSportPesa Racing Point F1 Team1:45.521+1.315
744Lewis HamiltonGBRMercedes AMG Petronas Motorsport1:45.566+1.360
87Kimi RäikkönenFINAlfa Romeo Racing1:45.659+1.453
999Antonio GiovinazziITAAlfa Romeo Racing1:45.688+1.482
1010Pierre GaslyFRARed Bull Toro Rosso Honda1:45.752+1.546
118Romain GrosjeanFRARich Energy Haas F1 Team1:45.806+1.600
1227Nico HülkenbergGERRenault F1 Team1:45.855+1.649
1320Kevin MagnussenDENRich Energy Haas F1 Team1:46.004+1.798
1455Carlos Sainz Jr.ESPMcLaren F1 Team1:46.017+1.811
154Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team1:46.270+2.064
1618Lance StrollCANSportPesa Racing Point F1 Team1:46.379+2.173
1726Daniil KvyatRUSRed Bull Toro Rosso Honda1:46.642+2.436
1863George RussellGBRROKiT Williams Racing1:47.858+3.652
1988Robert KubicaPOLROKiT Williams Racing1:48.350+4.144
2023Alexander AlbonTHAAston Martin Red Bull Racing1:50.681+6.475
0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedinRedditWhatsappEmail

Formula 1, WEC and DTM writer and deputy editor for The Checkered Flag. Autosport Academy member and freelance voice over artist.

Related articles

Albon Feeling At Home After First Day At...

Sergio Pérez Signs Three-Year Extension To Stay With...

Supreme Leclerc leads Ferrari 1-2 at Spa

Formula 1 Open To Experimenting New Ideas In...

Vettel And Ferrari Lay Down Marker In Opening...

Räikkönen confident in Belgian GP participation after injury...

Ferrari’s Binotto – We are more motivated than...

Ocon Returns To F1 With Multi-Year Deal With...

Pierre Gasly – It’s great to be racing...

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More