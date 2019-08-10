Ollie Jackson after claiming maiden Independent race win at Snetterton: “It feels like a watershed weekend!”

Ollie Jackson was one of the standout drivers as the British Touring Car Championship returned with the latest weekend of action at Snetterton, and that was summed up with the Team Shredded Wheat Racing with Gallagher claiming a maiden Independent race win.

Jackson was consistent all day long with the Reigate driver claiming an eighth, a fourth and a seventh place finish (amended after penalties handed out during Race Three), and showed that he continues to improve in his Ford Focus RS. He believe it was a watershed weekend for him when it was all said and done, and he was full of praise for his team for their efforts.

He doesn’t want to rest on his laurels though and admitted that he wants to make the next step and make the outright podium, something that Jackson did manage last season driving the AmDTuning Audi S3. However, he believes the Independent race win is a huge confidence booster ahead of the second weekend of action at Thruxton.

“Really successful weekend, the car has been fantastic, the team have done an awesome job and I’m delighted,” admitted Jackson. “It feels like a watershed weekend! There are still a few little bits of the puzzle that I still need to fill in, but I feel like now it’s rocking and rolling.

“I’ve finally managed to pull it all together to get us all the results that I’ve been threatening to get all year. All we need to do now is make that next step and to build from here and make that next step onto the podium. It’s definitely a huge confidence booster for me now heading to Thruxton in a couple of weeks.”