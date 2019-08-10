BTCC

Ollie Jackson after claiming maiden Independent race win at Snetterton: “It feels like a watershed weekend!”

by Samuel Gill
written by Samuel Gill
Photo: Jakob Ebrey
Ollie Jackson (GBR) Motorbase Ford Focus

Ollie Jackson was one of the standout drivers as the British Touring Car Championship returned with the latest weekend of action at Snetterton, and that was summed up with the Team Shredded Wheat Racing with Gallagher claiming a maiden Independent race win.

Jackson was consistent all day long with the Reigate driver claiming an eighth, a fourth and a seventh place finish (amended after penalties handed out during Race Three), and showed that he continues to improve in his Ford Focus RS. He believe it was a watershed weekend for him when it was all said and done, and he was full of praise for his team for their efforts.

He doesn’t want to rest on his laurels though and admitted that he wants to make the next step and make the outright podium, something that Jackson did manage last season driving the AmDTuning Audi S3. However, he believes the Independent race win is a huge confidence booster ahead of the second weekend of action at Thruxton.

“Really successful weekend, the car has been fantastic, the team have done an awesome job and I’m delighted,” admitted Jackson. “It feels like a watershed weekend! There are still a few little bits of the puzzle that I still need to fill in, but I feel like now it’s rocking and rolling. 

“I’ve finally managed to pull it all together to get us all the results that I’ve been threatening to get all year. All we need to do now is make that next step and to build from here and make that next step onto the podium. It’s definitely a huge confidence booster for me now heading to Thruxton in a couple of weeks.” 

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedinRedditWhatsappEmail
Samuel Gill

Aspiring journalist currently studying a Journalism degree at De Montfort University in Leicester, passionate about Motorsport from a young age, also writes predominately about Darts and Basketball for other publications. Covers British Touring Car Championship.

Related articles

Turkington on fifth win of 2019 at Snetterton:...

2019 British Touring Car Championship Mid-Season Round-up

Cosworth Electronics awarded BTCC Hybrid System contract

Chilton tops two day BTCC test at Snetterton

Ollie Jackson – “I’m gradually pulling things together”

Jake Hill ‘gutted’ after being denied maiden BTCC...

Turkington on 50th BTCC win – “One of...

Andrew Jordan – The confidence level is sky-high

Tom Oliphant on Croft: A frustrating weekend

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More