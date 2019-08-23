Tordoff converts pole to victory in Race 1 at Thruxton

Sam Tordoff drove a dominant race to start the latest weekend of BTCC action at Thruxton as he took his pole position to a win after previously losing out to Andrew Jordan last time at Thruxton.

Tordoff started his race brilliantly keeping his position on the first lap but Jason Plato behind him ran into problems having a false start meaning a drive-through penalty was given to the Power Maxed Racing driver who once again was ran into strife.

Dan Cammish was now in second, Adam Morgan was third but Tordoff began to build his lead expertly as he aimed to convert his pole into a win after last time at Thruxton where he was unable to.

Andrew Jordan was up to tenth and Colin Turkington at eleventh in terms of the championship fight with Josh Cook and Rory Butcher, on the other hand, fourth and seventh respectively gaining valuable points on the Team BMW at this point.

Adam Morgan began to attack Dan Cammish who had 30kg on his car to go into second and this meant Tordoff could go further ahead increasing his gap due to others fighting for position.

Morgan continued to attack but had Cook for company to try and drag himself into contention if Cammish made a mistake.

This meant a +1.443 second lead for Tordoff with six laps left to go which was only going to go up if the battle behind continued.

Matt Neal got past Tom Ingram into tenth further down which halted Andrew Jordan and Colin Turkington who were in twelfth and thirteenth respectively. Bobby Thompson was also going well in fourteenth despite food poisoning which nearly put him out of the whole weekend.

Ash Sutton gained further ground with him going into tenth after Neal went up to ninth. Tom Oliphant further upfront was driving a great race in fifth leading the Team BMW charge just ahead of Rob Collard.

Jason Plato was gaining ground towards the top fifteen after his horrendous luck and at this point, his hope will be to get into the reverse grid spots for Race 3 to account for this.

Going into Lap 15, Tordoff was getting pegged back by Cammish but Morgan was still on his bumper meaning a demon effort was needed by the Honda to not only get past but keep the Mercedes Benz A-Class at bay.

Tordoff despite getting caught towards the end even further took the chequered flag for his first win since Silverstone last year in what will be a delightful victory for the Cobra Sport AmD/AutoAid driver.