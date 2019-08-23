BTCC

Tordoff converts pole to victory in Race 1 at Thruxton

by Samuel Gill
written by Samuel Gill
Sam Tordoff
Credit: BTCC.net

Sam Tordoff drove a dominant race to start the latest weekend of BTCC action at Thruxton as he took his pole position to a win after previously losing out to Andrew Jordan last time at Thruxton.

Tordoff started his race brilliantly keeping his position on the first lap but Jason Plato behind him ran into problems having a false start meaning a drive-through penalty was given to the Power Maxed Racing driver who once again was ran into strife.

Dan Cammish was now in second, Adam Morgan was third but Tordoff began to build his lead expertly as he aimed to convert his pole into a win after last time at Thruxton where he was unable to.

Andrew Jordan was up to tenth and Colin Turkington at eleventh in terms of the championship fight with Josh Cook and Rory Butcher, on the other hand, fourth and seventh respectively gaining valuable points on the Team BMW at this point.

Adam Morgan began to attack Dan Cammish who had 30kg on his car to go into second and this meant Tordoff could go further ahead increasing his gap due to others fighting for position.

Morgan continued to attack but had Cook for company to try and drag himself into contention if Cammish made a mistake.

This meant a +1.443 second lead for Tordoff with six laps left to go which was only going to go up if the battle behind continued.

Matt Neal got past Tom Ingram into tenth further down which halted Andrew Jordan and Colin Turkington who were in twelfth and thirteenth respectively. Bobby Thompson was also going well in fourteenth despite food poisoning which nearly put him out of the whole weekend.

Ash Sutton gained further ground with him going into tenth after Neal went up to ninth. Tom Oliphant further upfront was driving a great race in fifth leading the Team BMW charge just ahead of Rob Collard.

Jason Plato was gaining ground towards the top fifteen after his horrendous luck and at this point, his hope will be to get into the reverse grid spots for Race 3 to account for this.

Going into Lap 15, Tordoff was getting pegged back by Cammish but Morgan was still on his bumper meaning a demon effort was needed by the Honda to not only get past but keep the Mercedes Benz A-Class at bay.

Tordoff despite getting caught towards the end even further took the chequered flag for his first win since Silverstone last year in what will be a delightful victory for the Cobra Sport AmD/AutoAid driver.

Pos.DriverTeamCarTime
1Sam TordoffCobra Sport AmD AutoAid/RCIB InsuranceHonda Civic Type R16 laps
2Dan CammishHalfords Yuasa RacingHonda Civic Type R+0.403s
3Adam MorganMac Tools Racing with Ciceley MotorsportMercedes A Class+0.714s
4Josh CookBTC RacingHonda Civic Type R+1.208s
5Tom OliphantTeam BMWBMW 330i M Sport+3.189s
6Rob CollardSterling Insurance with Power Maxed RacingVauxhall Astra+4.660s
7Rory ButcherCobra Sport AmD AutoAid/RCIB InsuranceHonda Civic Type R+8.923s
8Matt NealHalfords Yuasa RacingHonda Civic Type R+10.562s
9Ashley SuttonAdrian Flux Subaru RacingSubaru Levorg+10.863s
10Chris SmileyBTC RacingHonda Civic Type R+11.446s
11Tom IngramTeam Toyota GB with GinstersToyota Corolla+12.883s
12Andrew JordanBMW Pirtek RacingBMW 330i M Sport+13.422s
13Colin TurkingtonTeam BMWBMW 330i M Sport+15.118s
14Bobby ThompsonGKR Scaffolding with Autobrite DirectVolkswagen CC+17.272s
15Ollie JacksonTeam Shredded Wheat Racing with GallagherFord Focus RS+18.834s
16Jake HillTradePriceCarsAudi S3+19.126s
17Jason PlatoSterling Insurance with Power Maxed RacingVauxhall Astra+22.321s
18Aiden MoffatLaser Tools RacingInfiniti Q50+25.134s
19Stephen JelleyTeam Parker RacingBMW 125i M Sport+25.337s
20Daniel RowbottomCataclean Racing with Ciceley MotorsportMercedes A Class+25.837s
21Matt SimpsonSimpson RacingHonda Civic Type R+27.670s
22Tom ChiltonTeam Shredded Wheat Racing with GallagherFord Focus RS+29.823s
23Michael CreesGKR Scaffolding with Autobrite DirectVolkswagen CC+38.288s
24Jack GoffRCIB Insurance with Fox TransportVolkswagen CC+38.454s
25Rob SmithExcelr8 MotorsportMG6+39.463s
26Nicolas HamiltonROKIT Racing with MotorbaseFord Focus RS+41.643s
27Mark BlundellTradePriceCarsAudi S3+46.446s
28Sam OsborneExcelr8 MotorsportMG6+48.601s
29Senna ProctorAdrian Flux Subaru RacingSubaru Levorg+1 lap
30Carl BoardleyRCIB Insurance with Fox TransportVolkswagen CC+1 lap
0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedinRedditWhatsappEmail
Samuel Gill

Aspiring journalist currently studying a Journalism degree at De Montfort University in Leicester, passionate about Motorsport from a young age, also writes predominately about Darts and Basketball for other publications. Covers British Touring Car Championship.

Related articles

Cammish secures first win of the season in...

Cook closes the gap at top of BTCC...

Tordoff takes double BTCC pole position at Thruxton

Turkington on fifth win of 2019 at Snetterton:...

Ollie Jackson after claiming maiden Independent race win...

2019 British Touring Car Championship Mid-Season Round-up

Cosworth Electronics awarded BTCC Hybrid System contract

Chilton tops two day BTCC test at Snetterton

Jake Hill ‘gutted’ after being denied maiden BTCC...

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More