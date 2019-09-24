Andrew Jordan – Runner up doesn’t interest me – my sole focus is the title

2013 British Touring Car Champion Andrew Jordan enters the next round of the series just ten points behind championship leader Colin Turkington.

After cutting the deficit from thirty points to just ten points at Knockhill, Jordan is fired up and ready to fight for the title in the remaining two race weekends of the season.

“We’re in a proper fight now – it’s game on! Up to this stage, I’ve been playing catch-up,” explained Jordan.

“I’ve had six non-scores this year compared to just two for Colin – without that, we would be leading the championship, but that’s the way it sometimes goes in racing.

“Knockhill was the first time since before Donington Park that I thought, ‘I can win this, I can 100 per cent win this’. To take 20 points out of Colin’s championship lead was great.

Jordan has taken six victories so far this season and a further four podium finishes. Despite having to retire from the final race at Knockhill, he heads to Silverstone in an upbeat mood.

“The momentum is firmly on our side, and hopefully we can build upon that at Silverstone. When you look at how well we went there last year with weight on-board, I think we have reason to feel confident.”

Jordan isn’t the only one chasing down the title, Honda’s Dan Cammish has had a solid championship push in the last few races and is only one point behind in third place.

“It’s obviously very serious because there’s a championship at stake, but I’ve been in this position before and am feeling very chilled about it all.

“I’ve got a lot of respect for both my main rivals, and it’s certainly going to be an exciting battle for the fans and us as drivers. I can’t wait! I go to Silverstone aiming to win races. Second or third in the championship simply doesn’t interest me – my sole focus is the title.”