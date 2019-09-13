Audi Dominate DTM Practice at the Nürburgring

DTM championship leader René Rast ended the first day at the Nürburgring as fastest as Audi dominate.

The German will be hoping for a repeat of last year when he claimed maximum points possible in a weekend after clinching two pole positions and two victories.

As has been seen throughout this season the 45 minute session was the quicker of the two, with the championship contender lay down a strong marker for his rivals to compete with.

The Audi man, headed the session by some margin as well with an advantage of almost half a second over team-mate Mike Rockenfeller – who headed the second session – with Nico Müller, Jonathan Aberdein, Jamie Green, Loïc Duval and Robin Frijns making it a clean sweep of the top seven positions for the Ingolstadt team.

Championship outsider Marco Wittmann, was the best placed non-Audi driver in eighth for BMW who was disappointed by the gap to the Audis – the 2014 and 2016 champion improved in the second session but only to seventh overall and was once again the best placed non-Audi.

A red flag at the start of the second session was the only stoppage in action, after Ferdinand Habsburg‘s door fell off bringing a three minute stoppage.

It was Rockenfeller who ended the shorter thirty minute session as fastest in another session dominated by Audi.

Aberdein put in a strong performance to be second fastest ahead of Frijns, Müller, Rast and Duval. Behind Wittmann was, Jamie Green, Pietro Fittpaldi and Philipp Eng.

Paul di Resta was the best placed Aston Martin driver in twelfth.

Qualifying for the first race of the weekend gets underway at 10:50 local time tomorrow.

2019 DTM Series: Nürburgring – Practice 1

POS DRIVER NAT TEAM TIME 1 René Rast DEU Audi 1m20.438 2 Mike Rockenfeller DEU Audi +0.436 3 Nico Müller SUI Audi +0.446 4 Jonathan Aberdein RSA Audi +0.450 5 Jamie Green GBR Audi +0.793 6 Loïc Duval FRA Audi +0.875 7 Robin Frijns NED Audi +0.921 8 Marco Wittmann DEU BMW +0.970 9 Pietro Fittipaldi BRA Audi +1.198 10 Paul di Resta GBR Aston Martin +1.261 11 Philipp Eng AUT BMW +1.506 12 Dani Juncadella ESP Aston Martin +1.592 13 Bruno Spengler CAN BMW +1.837 14 Sheldon van der Linde RSA BMW +1.974 15 Joel Eriksson SWE BMW +1.997 16 Ferdinand Habsburg AUT Aston Martin +2.357 17 Jake Dennis GBR Aston Martin +2.451 18 Timo Glock DEU BMW +2.541

2019 DTM Series: Nürburgring – Practice 2