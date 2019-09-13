DTM

Audi Dominate DTM Practice at the Nürburgring

by Chloe Hewitt
Credit: DTM Media

DTM championship leader René Rast ended the first day at the Nürburgring as fastest as Audi dominate.

The German will be hoping for a repeat of last year when he claimed maximum points possible in a weekend after clinching two pole positions and two victories.

As has been seen throughout this season the 45 minute session was the quicker of the two, with the championship contender lay down a strong marker for his rivals to compete with.

The Audi man, headed the session by some margin as well with an advantage of almost half a second over team-mate Mike Rockenfeller – who headed the second session – with Nico Müller, Jonathan Aberdein, Jamie Green, Loïc Duval and Robin Frijns making it a clean sweep of the top seven positions for the Ingolstadt team.

Championship outsider Marco Wittmann, was the best placed non-Audi driver in eighth for BMW who was disappointed by the gap to the Audis – the 2014 and 2016 champion improved in the second session but only to seventh overall and was once again the best placed non-Audi.

A red flag at the start of the second session was the only stoppage in action, after Ferdinand Habsburg‘s door fell off bringing a three minute stoppage.

It was Rockenfeller who ended the shorter thirty minute session as fastest in another session dominated by Audi.

Aberdein put in a strong performance to be second fastest ahead of Frijns, Müller, Rast and Duval. Behind Wittmann was, Jamie Green, Pietro Fittpaldi and Philipp Eng.

Paul di Resta was the best placed Aston Martin driver in twelfth.

Qualifying for the first race of the weekend gets underway at 10:50 local time tomorrow.

2019 DTM Series: Nürburgring – Practice 1

POSDRIVERNATTEAMTIME
1René RastDEUAudi 1m20.438
2Mike RockenfellerDEUAudi +0.436
3Nico MüllerSUIAudi +0.446
4Jonathan AberdeinRSAAudi +0.450
5Jamie GreenGBRAudi +0.793
6Loïc DuvalFRAAudi +0.875
7Robin FrijnsNEDAudi +0.921
8Marco WittmannDEUBMW+0.970
9Pietro FittipaldiBRAAudi +1.198
10Paul di RestaGBRAston Martin+1.261
11Philipp EngAUTBMW+1.506
12Dani JuncadellaESPAston Martin+1.592
13Bruno SpenglerCANBMW+1.837
14Sheldon van der LindeRSABMW+1.974
15Joel ErikssonSWEBMW+1.997
16Ferdinand HabsburgAUTAston Martin+2.357
17Jake DennisGBRAston Martin+2.451
18Timo GlockDEUBMW+2.541

2019 DTM Series: Nürburgring – Practice 2

POSDRIVERNATTEAMTIME
1Mike RockenfellerDEUAudi 1m20.524
2Jonathan AberdeinRSAAudi +0.038
3Robin FrijnsNEDAudi +0.054
4Nico MüllerSUIAudi +0.058
5René RastDEUAudi +0.156
6Loïc DuvalFRAAudi +0.186
7Marco WittmannDEUBMW+0.187
8Jamie GreenGBRAudi +0.437
9Pietro FittipaldiBRAAudi +0.532
10Philipp EngAUTBMW+0.540
11Sheldon van der LindeRSABMW+0.596
12Paul di RestaGBRAston Martin+0.724
13Joel ErikssonSWEBMW+0.864
14Timo GlockDEUBMW+0.865
15Dani JuncadellaESPAston Martin+1.014
16Bruno SpenglerCANBMW+1.149
17Ferndinand HabsburgAUTAston Martin+1.156
18Jake DennisGBRAston Martin+4.911
