Dan Cammish – I’m more determined than ever to fight for that championship title

Dan Cammish heads into the penultimate race weekend of the 2019 Kwik Fit British Touring Car Championship at Silverstone having gained championship momentum in the last race weekend at Knockhill.

With just six races left of the season, Cammish is third in the title standings, only eleven points behind championship leader Colin Turkington.

There are more than 120 points left to claim in the remaining six races of the year, so Cammish will be hoping to maximise his championship opportunities by securing reliable results at Silverstone.

“Knockhill was another mega weekend for me, starting second set me in great stead for the rest of the day,” explained Cammish. “The rear-wheel-drive cars get more traction off the start, so I lost out to Jordan early on, but managed to keep Turkington behind me and finish third.

“The second race, I was particularly chuffed with second place, and then the third race was a tough one, I wanted to keep the gap to Turkington and not take any risks that would compromise my championship push.

“That’s 11 visits to the podium in 17 races now, and I’m more determined than ever, coming out of this weekend, to fight for that championship title.”

Credit: Jakob Ebrey Photography

Former champion Matt Neal hasn’t fared so well this season and is currently eighth place in the championship. The Halfords Yuasa Racing driver will be looking to take his Honda Civic Type R to the podium to help the team in the Manufacturers’ championship where they currently lay thirty points behind BMW, along with acting as rear-gunner for team-mate Cammish.

“Knockhill was an up and down weekend for me,” said Neal. “In qualifying my fastest lap would have put me up the sharp end of the grid but a red flag came out, and then I couldn’t get clear track time – I was just 0.4 seconds off pole in tenth!

“Race 1 finished prematurely after contact, and that put me on the back foot for the weekend, but the car felt strong on the soft tyre and helped me to progress to fifteenth in race two and eleventh in race 3 to gain valuable points for the Teams’ and Manufacturers’ championships.

“My title push is over, but we head to one of our’ home’ circuits next at Silverstone, and I’ll be going all guns blazing to help Dan secure as many points at he can for the Drivers’ championship and equally keep adding to the Team and Manufacturer points.”